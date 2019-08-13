Global Trailer Assist System Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2018 & Industry Forecasts 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Trailer Assist System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Trailer Assist System Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Scope of the Report



By component, the market is categorized into software module and camera/sensor. Amongst vehicle type, the market is fragmented into light commercial vehicle (LCV), truck, passenger car, heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) and other vehicle types.

Based on the Technology, the market is divided into autonomous (L4, L5) and semi-autonomous (L3). Depending on the User Type, the market is segmented into aftermarket and OEM fitted. On the basis of application, the market is classified into traffic, vehicle manufacturing and other applications.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Safety Awareness among Consumers

3.1.2 Trial Assist System for Trailer Angle Detection and Blind Spot Detection

3.1.3 Increasing Developments in the Field of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Trailer Assist System Market, By Component

4.1 Software Module

4.2 Camera/Sensor



5 Trailer Assist System Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

5.2 Truck

5.3 Passenger Car

5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

5.5 Other Vehicle Types



6 Trailer Assist System Market, By Technology

6.1 Autonomous (L4, L5)

6.2 Semi-Autonomous (L3)



7 Trailer Assist System Market, By User Type

7.1 Aftermarket

7.2 OEM Fitted



8 Trailer Assist System Market, By Application

8.1 Traffic

8.2 Vehicle Manufacturing

8.3 Other Applications



9 Trailer Assist System Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Magna

11.2 Delphi Automotive

11.3 Siemens

11.4 Echomaster

11.5 Continental AG

11.6 Hitachi, Ltd.

11.7 Robert Bosch GMBH

11.8 Valeo

11.9 ZF Friedrichshafen

11.10 Garmin International

11.11 Ford

11.12 Wabco

11.13 Volkswagen

11.14 Westfalia Automotive

11.15 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

11.16 TowGo

11.17 Cogent Embedded

11.18 Carit Automotive



