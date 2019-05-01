Global Train Collision Avoidance System Market 2019-2023: Market will Register a CAGR of Over 11% - Focus on Implementing TCAS
May 01, 2019, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Train Collision Avoidance System Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The train collision avoidance system market will register a CAGR of over 11% by 2023.
Countries across the globe are developing high-speed trains to provide cost-effective and safe transportation. One of the primary factors for this is increase in disposable income among the lower middle-class population across emerging economies.
The expanding railway network and incremental use of trains by passengers as the preferred mode of transport boost the demand for high-speed rail. Hence, the initiative toward the development of high-speed rail networks in emerging economies, especially in South Asian countries, is anticipated to increase the demand for train collision avoidance system (TCAS) during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Rising need for safety in railways
The rising number of railway accidents and the need for passenger safety across countries are driving the adoption of TCAS. Hence, countries are focusing on implementing TCAS and connected railway systems to reduce or eliminate rail collisions.
High initial capital investment in railways
Lack of funds is a major challenge for the growth of the railway industry. Rail projects are associated with high investments in the initial phase of projects, making them capital intensive in nature. Initial investments are mainly for labor and raw materials such as iron and equipment and machinery.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Freight trains - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Passenger trains - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of battery-operated electric trains
- Increasing adoption of IoT in railways
- Rise in key consolidation activities
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bombardier
- HBL Power Systems Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Thales Group
- United Technologies
