Global Train Lighting Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Train Lighting estimated at US$329.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$338.2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 0.4% over the period 2020-2027. Interior, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 0.5% CAGR and reach US$283.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Exterior segment is readjusted to a revised -0.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.1% CAGR



The Train Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.4% and 0.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Draxlmaier Group

Federal-Mogul Corporation

General Electric Company

Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA

Hitachi Ltd.

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Teknoware Oy

Toshiba Corporation

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Train Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Train Lighting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Train Lighting Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Train Lighting Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Interior (Position) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Interior (Position) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Interior (Position) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Exterior (Position) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Exterior (Position) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Exterior (Position) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Diesel Locomotive (Rolling Stock) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Diesel Locomotive (Rolling Stock) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Diesel Locomotive (Rolling Stock) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Electric Locomotive (Rolling Stock) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Electric Locomotive (Rolling Stock) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Electric Locomotive (Rolling Stock) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Metros (Rolling Stock) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Metros (Rolling Stock) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Metros (Rolling Stock) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Passenger Coaches (Rolling Stock) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Passenger Coaches (Rolling Stock) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Passenger Coaches (Rolling Stock) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Freight Wagon (Rolling Stock) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Freight Wagon (Rolling Stock) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Freight Wagon (Rolling Stock) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Other Rolling Stocks (Rolling Stock) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Rolling Stocks (Rolling Stock) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Rolling Stocks (Rolling Stock) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Train Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Train Lighting Market in the United States by

Position: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Train Lighting Market in the United States by Rolling

Stock: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Train Lighting Historic Market Review by

Position in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 36: Train Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Position for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Train Lighting Historic Market Review by

Rolling Stock in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 39: Train Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Rolling Stock for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Train Lighting: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Position for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Train Lighting Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Market for Train Lighting: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Train Lighting Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Train Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Position for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Train Lighting Market by Position: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Train Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Rolling Stock for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Train Lighting Market by Rolling Stock:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Train Lighting Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Train Lighting Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Train Lighting Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Train Lighting Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020-2027



Table 56: Train Lighting Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Position: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020-2027



Table 59: Train Lighting Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Rolling Stock: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Train Lighting Market in France by Position:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Train Lighting Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Position: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Train Lighting Market in France by Rolling Stock:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Train Lighting Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Train Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Position: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Train Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Train Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Position for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Train Lighting Market by Position: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Train Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Rolling Stock for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Train Lighting Market by Rolling Stock:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Train Lighting: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Position for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Train Lighting Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Train Lighting Market Share Analysis

by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Train Lighting: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Rolling

Stock for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Train Lighting Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Train Lighting Market Share Analysis

by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Train Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Train Lighting Historic Market Review by

Position in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: Train Lighting Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Position for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Train Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Train Lighting Historic Market Review by

Rolling Stock in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: Train Lighting Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Rolling Stock for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Train Lighting Market in Russia by Position:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Train Lighting Market in Russia by Rolling Stock:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020-2027



Table 98: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Position: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020-2027



Table 101: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Rolling Stock: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown

by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Train Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Train Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by Position:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Train Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by Rolling

Stock: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Train Lighting Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Train Lighting Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Train Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Train Lighting Historic Market Review by

Position in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 120: Train Lighting Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Position for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Train Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Train Lighting Historic Market Review by

Rolling Stock in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 123: Train Lighting Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Rolling Stock for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Train Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019



Table 126: Train Lighting Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Train Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019



Table 129: Train Lighting Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Train Lighting:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Position for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Train Lighting:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Rolling Stock for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Market Share

Analysis by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Train Lighting Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 137: Train Lighting Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Train Lighting Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Train Lighting Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Position for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Train Lighting Market by Position:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Train Lighting Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Train Lighting Market by Rolling

Stock: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020-2027



Table 146: Train Lighting Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Position: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020-2027



Table 149: Train Lighting Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Rolling Stock: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Train Lighting Market in Brazil by Position:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Train Lighting Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Train Lighting Market in Brazil by Rolling Stock:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Train Lighting Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Train Lighting Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Train Lighting Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Train Lighting Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Latin America by

Position: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Train Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Train Lighting Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock:

2020 to 2027



Table 167: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Latin America by

Rolling Stock: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Train Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Train Lighting Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Train Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Train Lighting Historic Market by

Position in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Train Lighting Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Position for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Train Lighting Historic Market by

Rolling Stock in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: Train Lighting Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Rolling Stock for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Train Lighting: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Position for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Train Lighting Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Market for Train Lighting: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Train Lighting Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by

Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020-2027



Table 185: Train Lighting Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Position: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020-2027



Table 188: Train Lighting Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Rolling Stock: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Train Lighting Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Position for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Train Lighting Market by Position:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Train Lighting Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Train Lighting Market by Rolling

Stock: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Train Lighting Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Position for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Train Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019



Table 198: Train Lighting Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Train Lighting Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Rolling Stock for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Train Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019



Table 201: Train Lighting Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Train Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Train Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling

Stock for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Train Lighting Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Train Lighting Market Share

Breakdown by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Train Lighting Market in Africa by Position:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Train Lighting Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Train Lighting Market in Africa by Rolling Stock:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by

Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

