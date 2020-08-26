Global Train Lighting Industry
Global Train Lighting Market to Reach $338.2 Million by 2027
Aug 26, 2020, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Train Lighting estimated at US$329.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$338.2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 0.4% over the period 2020-2027. Interior, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 0.5% CAGR and reach US$283.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Exterior segment is readjusted to a revised -0.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1.1% CAGR
The Train Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.4% and 0.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 285-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Draxlmaier Group
- Federal-Mogul Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- OSRAM GmbH
- Teknoware Oy
- Toshiba Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Train Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Train Lighting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Train Lighting Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Train Lighting Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Interior (Position) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Interior (Position) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Interior (Position) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Exterior (Position) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Exterior (Position) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Exterior (Position) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Diesel Locomotive (Rolling Stock) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Diesel Locomotive (Rolling Stock) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Diesel Locomotive (Rolling Stock) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Electric Locomotive (Rolling Stock) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Electric Locomotive (Rolling Stock) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Electric Locomotive (Rolling Stock) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Metros (Rolling Stock) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Metros (Rolling Stock) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Metros (Rolling Stock) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Passenger Coaches (Rolling Stock) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Passenger Coaches (Rolling Stock) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Passenger Coaches (Rolling Stock) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Freight Wagon (Rolling Stock) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Freight Wagon (Rolling Stock) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Freight Wagon (Rolling Stock) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Other Rolling Stocks (Rolling Stock) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Other Rolling Stocks (Rolling Stock) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Other Rolling Stocks (Rolling Stock) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Train Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Train Lighting Market in the United States by
Position: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Train Lighting Market in the United States by Rolling
Stock: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: United States Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Train Lighting Historic Market Review by
Position in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 36: Train Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Position for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Canadian Train Lighting Historic Market Review by
Rolling Stock in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 39: Train Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Rolling Stock for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Train Lighting: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Position for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Train Lighting Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Market for Train Lighting: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Train Lighting Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Train Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Position for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Train Lighting Market by Position: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Train Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Rolling Stock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Train Lighting Market by Rolling Stock:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Train Lighting Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Train Lighting Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Train Lighting Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Train Lighting Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020-2027
Table 56: Train Lighting Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Position: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020-2027
Table 59: Train Lighting Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Rolling Stock: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Train Lighting Market in France by Position:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Train Lighting Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Position: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Train Lighting Market in France by Rolling Stock:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: French Train Lighting Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Train Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Position: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Train Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019
Table 72: German Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Train Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Position for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Train Lighting Market by Position: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Train Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Rolling Stock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Train Lighting Market by Rolling Stock:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Train Lighting: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Position for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Train Lighting Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Train Lighting Market Share Analysis
by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Train Lighting: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Rolling
Stock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Train Lighting Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: United Kingdom Train Lighting Market Share Analysis
by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Train Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Train Lighting Historic Market Review by
Position in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: Train Lighting Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Position for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Train Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Spanish Train Lighting Historic Market Review by
Rolling Stock in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 90: Train Lighting Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Rolling Stock for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Train Lighting Market in Russia by Position:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Train Lighting Market in Russia by Rolling Stock:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 96: Russian Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020-2027
Table 98: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Position: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020-2027
Table 101: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Rolling Stock: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Train Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Train Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by Position:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Train Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by Rolling
Stock: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Train Lighting Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Train Lighting Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019
Table 117: Australian Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Train Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Train Lighting Historic Market Review by
Position in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Train Lighting Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Position for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Train Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Indian Train Lighting Historic Market Review by
Rolling Stock in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 123: Train Lighting Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Rolling Stock for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Train Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019
Table 126: Train Lighting Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Train Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019
Table 129: Train Lighting Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Train Lighting:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Position for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Train Lighting:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Rolling Stock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Train Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Train Lighting Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 137: Train Lighting Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Train Lighting Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Train Lighting Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Position for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Train Lighting Market by Position:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Train Lighting Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Train Lighting Market by Rolling
Stock: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020-2027
Table 146: Train Lighting Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Position: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020-2027
Table 149: Train Lighting Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Rolling Stock: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Train Lighting Market in Brazil by Position:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Train Lighting Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Train Lighting Market in Brazil by Rolling Stock:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Train Lighting Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Train Lighting Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Train Lighting Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019
Table 162: Mexican Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Train Lighting Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Latin America by
Position: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Train Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Train Lighting Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock:
2020 to 2027
Table 167: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Latin America by
Rolling Stock: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Rest of Latin America Train Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Train Lighting Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Train Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Train Lighting Historic Market by
Position in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: Train Lighting Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Position for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: The Middle East Train Lighting Historic Market by
Rolling Stock in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: Train Lighting Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Rolling Stock for 2012,2020, and
2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Train Lighting: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Position for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Train Lighting Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Market for Train Lighting: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Train Lighting Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Iranian Train Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020-2027
Table 185: Train Lighting Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Position: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020-2027
Table 188: Train Lighting Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Rolling Stock: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Train Lighting Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Position for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Train Lighting Market by Position:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Train Lighting Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Train Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Train Lighting Market by Rolling
Stock: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Train Lighting Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Position for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Train Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019
Table 198: Train Lighting Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Train Lighting Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Rolling Stock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Train Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019
Table 201: Train Lighting Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Train Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Position: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Train Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Train Lighting Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling
Stock for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Train Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2012-2019
Table 207: Rest of Middle East Train Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Position: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Train Lighting Market in Africa by Position:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Position: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Train Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Rolling Stock: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Train Lighting Market in Africa by Rolling Stock:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 213: African Train Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Rolling Stock: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799825/?utm_source=PRN
