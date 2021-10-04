Global Trampolines Market Report 2021: Mini-Trampolines Gained Demand for Home-Based Workouts as Gyms Remained Closed During COVID-19 Lockdowns

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trampolines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent years, indoor trampoline parks have globally emerged as new action-packed alternatives for family entertainment. Recent studies have also found that jumping and rebounding on a trampoline is much more effective as compared to jogging and is equivalent to moderate-to-vigorous intensity strength training and cardiovascular workout, which is increasing people`s interest in visiting trampoline parks. The growing awareness of trampoline exercise as a means that provides a heart-pumping, low-impact, full-body, anti-gravity cardio and strength training workout for people of ages, is therefore enabling the trampolines to get wider attention. In addition, the increased use of ecommerce channels for distributing and selling trampolines, supported by growing internet penetration, is bolstering growth. Manufacturers are also focusing on the development of springless trampolines with the aim of reducing the risk of hard impacts and injuries.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Trampolines estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Round Trampolines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.8% share of the global Trampolines market. The most common of the trampoline types is the round trampoline. These trampolines dominate the market and remain widely popular among consumers, owing to their single and focused bounce space, small size, and easy storage within households.



The Trampolines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 41.58% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$479.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$509.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America represents the largest regional market for trampolines, attributed to the growing consciousness among parents about providing adequate physical activities for their children.



Rectangular trampolines are generally used by expert trampolinists and professional gymnastics. The rectangular design provides the highest lift to the highly trained user as against a conventional round trampoline. They are far more expensive than other trampoline models. Further, the rectangular shape is also most preferred for commercial trampolines. In the global Rectangular & Square Trampolines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$821.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$78.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured) -

JumpSport, Inc.

Jumpking International

Multiplay International Ltd.

Plum Products Ltd.

Pure Fun

Skywalker Holdings

Sportspower Ltd.

UpperBounce

Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Leisure and Entertainment Business: A General Perspective

Amusement Parks Experience A Roller-Coaster Ride

COVID-19 Pandemic Makes Trampoline Parks Bear Brunt of Financial Losses

Trampoline Emerges as Hot Family Recreational Item as COVID-19 Wipes Out Outdoor Activity

Mini-Trampolines Gain Demand for Home-Based Workouts as Gyms Remain Closed

COVID-19 Impact on Chinese Manufacturers Leads to Supply Glitches

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Trampoline Parks Boost Sales

New Technological Innovations Make Trampolines Smarter

Rise in Concerns Over Overweight and Obesity Boost Uptake of Trampolines as a Fitness Equipment

Women: An Expanding Demographic Segment for Trampolines

Health Benefits of Rebounding for Exercise in Postmenopausal Women Bolsters Demand for Mini Trampolines

Rising Popularity of Trampoline Workouts Among Men Drives Up Demand

Manufacturers Roll Out Trampolines with Interactive and Educational Features

Trampoline Parks Witness Rise in Average Age of Jumpers

Introduction of Trampolines without Weight Limit

Increased Emphasis on Health & Fitness Amid COVID-19 Drives Interest in Trampolining at Home

Closure of Gyms and Outdoor Facilities and Fitness Routine Changes of People as A Result of COVID-19 Drives Uptake

Trampoline Injuries Drive the Need for Development of Safer Equipment

In-Ground Trampolines Get Popular

NASA Trains Astronauts with Trampolines

Trampolining Event in Olympics

Online Distribution Channel for Trampoline on Rise

Online Ticket Booking on Rise for Trampoline Parks

Rising Disposable Incomes: A Major Driving Factor

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 77



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wha5di

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

