Global Tramway & Light Rail Market Prospects Report 2021: Focus on Cities Where the Installation of Tram or LRT Lines is a New Development

In the first two decades of the 21st Century, more than 160 new tramway and light rail systems around the world have opened to passengers. This pace of openings has been increasing, with an average of 11 new systems per year over the past five years, as more and more cities recognise the benefits.

Continued growth in automobile usage is not an efficient use of urban space in our already crowded towns and cities. Urban gridlock conditions cost the UK an estimated GBP6.9bn in 2019, similar figures for German cities indicate EUR2.8bn, while in the US citizens lost 99 hours per year due to road congestion, at a consequent impact on the economy of nearly USD88bn per annum.

The further increasing importance of climate considerations in our everyday thinking show that 'business as usual' solutions - with a reliance on private travel modes - are unsustainable in both socio-economic and environmental terms.

For the purposes of this latest paper, the term light rail (LRT) is used to describe any fixed track transport system that runs within an urban or interurban environment with the exception of full-segregated heavy metros that use technology more akin to main line rail networks.

In this study, the author will provide a continent-by-continent overview of the new tramways and light rail systems planned to open in 2021 (13 in total), comparing these figures with the new lines that have opened in the last five years as a benchmark.

The report focuses on cities where the installation of tram or LRT lines is a new development, where new types are being employed, and standalone lines in areas that already feature rail-based mass transit.

Containing information on the following countries:

1. Algeria

2. Australia

3. Bolivia

4. Brazil

5. Canada

6. China

7. Colombia

8. Denmark

9. Ecuador

10. Ethiopia

11. Finland

12. France

13. Hungary

14. Italy

15. Luxembourg

16. Mauritius

17. Netherlands

18. New Zealand

19. North Korea

20. Poland

21. Qatar

22. Spain

23. Sweden

24. Taiwan

25. Turkey

26. UK

27. USA

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Africa

3. Asia

4. Europe

5. Oceania

6. North America

7. South America

8. Tramway and Light Rail openings 2015-2020

9. Beyond 2021

10. References & Acknowledgements

Companies Mentioned

Alstom

Brookville Equipment Corporation

CRRC Qingdao Sifang

CRRC Zhuzhou

Dallas Area Rapid Transit

Entreprise Metro d' Alger

Ferrovial

Hamad Group

KC Streetcar

Keolis

Kim Chong -t'ae Electric Locomotive Works

-t'ae Electric Locomotive Works Nottingham Express Transit

RATP Dev

RENFE

RKH Qitarat

Shanghai Shentong Metro Group

Stadler Deutschland

Stadler Pankow

Tranvia Zaragoza

World Health Organisation

Skoda

