Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market 2019-2025 - Growing Prevalence of Mitral Regurgitation and Severe Aortic Stenosis Disorder

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market, Volume, Share by Materials, Position, Region, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market will be $8 Billion by the end of year 2025.



In the past few years global transcatheter heart valve replacement market has emerged as one of the best investment sector in the medical device field. Primarily due to more number of patients are opting for surgical and minimally invasive replacements.



According to American heart association, valvular diseases are rising at an alarming rate among the geriatric population as they are more susceptible to cardiovascular and other chronic diseases. Transcatheter heart valve is the new invention in the medical field and its getting popular day by day since it has several advantages over open heart surgery.



Factors driving the Transcatheter Heart Valve Market



Transcatheter heart valve is growing very fast and it's expected to continue growing in future too; adoption of non-invasive technology, awareness regarding significant of transcatheter device, growing per capita disposable income, rising healthcare infrastructure, technology innovation, companies getting fast approval from FDA and CE, older technique of replacing heart valve is getting obsolete, easier to use and less mortality rate over conventional surgical methods etc. Besides, success rate of replacing aortic and mitral heart valve using transcatheter is quite better over traditional approach.



Heart Valve Market Insight



In this report the market is divided into two parts such as transcatheter aortic heart valve replacement and transcatheter mitral heart valve replacement. Transcatheter technology came first in aortic heart valve replacement followed by mitral heart valve replacement. Some important considerations have been taken in the market forecast such as clinical trials, fast approval of product by FDA and CE and effectiveness of transcatheter technology over conventional surgery.



Heart Valve Volume Insight



The number of patients replacing heart valve using transcatheter is increasing rapidly, mainly because of the less mortality rate and less invasive technology. Right now the number of heart valve replacement is quite less as the number of medical technicians and medical professionals who can perform heart valve replacement are small. But as medical professionals and medical technicians will be able to use this technology, the possibility of increasing its number is quite high.



Heart Valve Regional Insight



As transcatheter aortic heart valve replacement came into practice long ago, it is mostly used across developed and developing country, but the transcatheter mitral heart valve replacement is a relatively new technology so it is being used in developed country and few developing country.



This report studies the Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Market and Volume from 2 view points by Mechanical Heart Valves and Tissues Heart Valves and further 10 and 2 view points by Region in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) and Transcatheter Mitral Valve Market (TMVR).



Market Dynamics



Growth Drivers

Increase in Prevalence of Heart Valve Disease in Elderly Population

Growing Prevalence of Mitral Regurgitation and Severe Aortic Stenosis Disorder

Challenges



High Costs of Transcatheter Heart Valves

Market & Patient Numbers - Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement

Aortic Valve Replacement

Mitral Valve Replacement

Material - Market & Patient Numbers of TAVR & TMVR

Mechanical Heart Valves

Tissues Heart Valves (Biological)

Region - Market & Patient Numbers of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

United States

Germany

China

France

Italy

Japan

Spain

United Kingdom

India

Brazil

Region - Market & Patient Numbers of Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement

Europe

United States

End-User - Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market & Patient Numbers

Hospital Market

Hospital Patient Numbers

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

Ambulatory Surgery Center Patient Numbers

Company Analysis - All the companies has been analyzed from two points; Mergers & Acquisitions and Sales Analysis

Edwards Life sciences Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Asahi Kasei Group

Medtronics

