Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Market Report 2020: Description of 100 Companies Involved and 105 Collaborations

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transdermal Drug Delivery - Technologies, Markets, and Companies" report from Jain PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for transdermal drug delivery is analyzed according to technologies and therapeutic areas from 2019 to 2029. This market is analyzed according to geographical regions as well.



This report deals with transdermal drug delivery - an approach used to deliver drugs through the skin for therapeutic use as an alternative to oral, intravascular, subcutaneous, and transmucosal routes. Various transdermal drug delivery technologies are described including the use of suitable formulations, carriers and penetration enhancers.



The most commonly used transdermal system is the skin patch using various types of technologies. Nanoparticles as well as the use of physical agents to facilitate transcutaneous drug delivery is described. Microneedle and needleless technologies are also described.



Transdermal technologies may be applied for several categories of pharmaceuticals used for the treatment of disorders of the skin or for systemic effects to treat diseases of other organs. Several transdermal products and applications include hormone replacement therapy, contraception, management of pain, angina pectoris, smoking cessation, and neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease.

Benefits of this report

Up-to-date one-stop information on transdermal drug delivery

Description of 100 companies involved and 105 collaborations in this area

Market analysis 2019-2029

Market values in major regions

Strategies for developing markets for transdermal drug delivery

A selected bibliography of 200 publications

Text is supplemented by 22 tables and 18 figures

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Basics of Transdermal Drug Delivery

2. Transdermal Drug Delivery Technologies

3. Transdermal Therapeutics

4. Markets for Transdermal Drug Delivery

5. Companies involved in transdermal drug delivery



6. References

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkv4ic



