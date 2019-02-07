Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018 by Company A-Z, Stage of Development, Deal Type, Therapy Focus, and Technology Type

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players, financials and forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Transdermal Drug Delivery Partnering 2012-2018 report provides understanding and access to the transdermal drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Transdermal Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2012.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Transdermal Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Transdermal Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 150 online deal records of actual Transdermal Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



Key benefits:



In-depth understanding of Transdermal Drug Delivery deal trends since 2012

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Transdermal Drug Delivery agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Transdermal Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2012

Insight into terms included in a Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmaking



2.1. Introduction

2.2. Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmakers

2.4. Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering by deal type

2.5. Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering

2.6.1 Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering headline values

2.6.2 Transdermal Drug Delivery deal upfront payments7

2.6.3 Transdermal Drug Delivery deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Transdermal Drug Delivery royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Transdermal Drug Delivery deals



3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmakers



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmakers

4.3. Most active Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Transdermal Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Transdermal Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center



7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z



Appendix 2 - Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by stage of development



Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation



Appendix 3 - Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by deal type



Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Cross-licensing

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Litigation

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Warranty



Appendix 4 - Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by therapy area



Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



