Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018 by Company A-Z, Stage of Development, Deal Type, Therapy Focus, and Technology Type
Feb 07, 2019, 13:45 ET
Transdermal Drug Delivery Partnering 2012-2018 report provides understanding and access to the transdermal drug delivery partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies. This report provides details of the latest Transdermal Drug Delivery agreements announced in the life sciences since 2012.
The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Transdermal Drug Delivery deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering deals.
The report presents financial deal term values for Transdermal Drug Delivery deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.
The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.
One of the key highlights of the report is that over 150 online deal records of actual Transdermal Drug Delivery deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.
In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
Key benefits:
- In-depth understanding of Transdermal Drug Delivery deal trends since 2012
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Analysis of the structure of Transdermal Drug Delivery agreements with numerous real life case studies
- Detailed access to actual Transdermal Drug Delivery contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies
- Identify most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmakers since 2012
- Insight into terms included in a Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering agreement, with real world examples
- Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
- Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmakers
2.4. Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering by deal type
2.5. Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering
2.6.1 Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering headline values
2.6.2 Transdermal Drug Delivery deal upfront payments7
2.6.3 Transdermal Drug Delivery deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Transdermal Drug Delivery royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Transdermal Drug Delivery deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmakers
4.3. Most active Transdermal Drug Delivery partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Transdermal Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Transdermal Drug Delivery contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Transdermal Drug Delivery dealmaking by technology type
Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by stage of development
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Regulatory
Marketed
Formulation
Appendix 3 - Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by deal type
Asset purchase
Assignment
Bigpharma outlicensing
Co-development
Collaborative R&D
Co-market
Co-promotion
CRADA
Cross-licensing
Development
Distribution
Equity purchase
Evaluation
Grant
Joint venture
Licensing
Litigation
Manufacturing
Marketing
Material transfer
Option
Promotion
Research
Settlement
Spin out
Sub-license
Supply
Technology transfer
Termination
Warranty
Appendix 4 - Transdermal Drug Delivery deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
