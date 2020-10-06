Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market (2020 to 2027) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Application; End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transdermal drug delivery system market was valued at US$ 6,063.85 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8,415.04 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2020-2027.

The growth of the transdermal drug delivery system market is mainly attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for non-invasive drug delivery devices, and high demand for self-administration of drugs. However, high cost involved in development of drug delivery systems along with drug failure and recalls of transdermal drug delivery systems are likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.



Transdermal drug delivery systems are devices containing drug of defined surface area that delivers a pre-determined amount of drug to the surface of intact skin at a pre-predefined rate. The skin as a route for systemic drug administration has become very attractive since the introduction of transdermal therapeutic systems in the form of patches. The discovery of transdermal drug delivery systems (TDDS) is breakthrough in the field of controlled drug delivery system. Transdermal dosage forms, as an alternative to the conventional dosage form are becoming very popular because of their unique advantages. Like controlled zero ordered absorption, simple mode of administration and having option to terminate the action in case of adverse effect. So the TDDS makes them desirable for the treatment of chronic diseases where long term treatment is necessary. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the 2019, almost 6 in 10 people in the US suffer from at least one chronic disease and 4 in 10 people have two or more chronic diseases.



Cardiovascular (CV) diseases such as atherosclerosis, angina pectoris, and acute myocardial infarction are the major cause of mortality in the whole world owing to the present day hectic lifestyle. As per the data provided by WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Many medications are commercially available for their treatment but the conventional tablets and capsules are unable to cope up with these situations.



This augments the use of novel drug delivery systems providing targeted drug delivery and prolonged drug residence to the affected areas of the cardiovascular system. Novel drug delivery systems started with the platform application involving the introduction of transdermal patches, containing drug particles, were applied on skin. They are believed to offer many advantages over conventional oral therapies. Moreover, sizeable number of anti-hypertensive is undergoing extensive first-pass metabolism, which can be avoided by transdermal therapy. Hence, the adoption of transdermal drug delivery systems is likely to experience rapid adoption, which in turn is propelling the market growth.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the transdermal drug delivery system market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global transdermal drug delivery system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Transdermal Drug Delivery System - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South and Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Drug Delivery Devices

5.1.3 High Demand for Self-Administration of Drugs

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost Involved in Development of Drug Delivery Systems

5.2.2 Drug Failure and Recalls of Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Strategic Activities by the Manufacturers

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rise in Adoption of Third-Generation Delivery Systems

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Transdermal Patch

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Transdermal Patch: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.3 Drug-In-Adhesive Patches

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 Drug-In-Adhesive Patches: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.4 Matrix Patches

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 Matrix Patches: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.5 Reservoir Membrane Patches

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 Reservoir Membrane Patches: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.6 Microneedle Patches

7.3.6.1 Overview

7.3.6.2 Microneedle Patches: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Transdermal Semisolids

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Transdermal Semisolids: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.3 Gel

7.4.3.1 Overview

7.4.3.2 Gel: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.4 Sprays

7.4.4.1 Overview

7.4.4.2 Spray: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4.5 Ointments

7.4.5.1 Overview

7.4.5.2 Ointments: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Cardiovascular Diseases: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Central Nervous System Disorders

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Central Nervous System Disorders: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Pain Management

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Pain Management: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Hormonal Applications

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Hormonal Applications: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6.3 Hormonal Applications: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6.4 Transdermal Estrogen Therapy

8.6.4.1 Overview

8.6.4.2 Transdermal Estrogen Therapy: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6.5 Testosterone Replacement

8.6.5.1 Overview

8.6.5.2 Testosterone Replacement: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Other Applications

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Other Applications: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7.3 Other Applications: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospitals and Clinics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Home Care Settings

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Home Care Settings: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Other End Users

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Other End Users: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5.3 Other End Users: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 North America: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market

10.2 Europe: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market

10.3 Asia Pacific: Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market

10.4 South and Central America: Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market

10.5 Middle East & Africa: Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market



11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market

11.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of World: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.3.1 Overview

12.4 Inorganic Developments

12.4.1 Overview



13. Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market -Company Profiles

13.1 Novartis AG

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

13.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

13.4 Bayer AG

13.5 MYLAN N.V.

13.6 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

13.7 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co ,Inc.

13.8 Luye Pharma Group

13.9 Purdue Pharma L.P.

13.10 Lavipharm



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdkqf4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

