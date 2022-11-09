Global Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Report 2022: Reduced Expenses & Hospital Visits for Patients Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transdermal drug delivery system (TDDS) market was valued at US$5.668 billion in 2020and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.89% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$7.917 billion by 2027.

A transdermal drug delivery system (TDDS) is a type of controlled drug delivery system in which medicines are administered via the skin at a predefined and regulated pace. These systems are used to treat a variety of diseases, including cardiovascular and central nervous system disorders. Scopolamine (for motion sickness), nicotine (for quitting smoking), nitro-glycerine (for angina), and lidocaine (for shingles pain) are drugs that can be administered through skin patches.

These devices provide a number of advantages, including a prolonged therapeutic effect, fewer side effects, greater bioavailability, enhanced patient compliance, and the capacity to easily discontinue medication therapy. The appendageal, transcellular, and intercellular pathways are the three major routes of drug entry. The growing geriatric population, as well as the increase in chronic conditions such as orthopaedic diseases and other disorders among the elderly, is driving up demand for transdermal drug delivery patches.

Furthermore, transdermal drug delivery systems have numerous advantages, such as improved safety, effectiveness, and reduced inter-patient variability of dosages. The increased demand for self-administration of medicines for diagnoses requiring long-term therapy, such as diabetes, is boosting this industry. In the event of diabetes, insulin must be continuously delivered into the patient's body via injections. The use of insulin injections on a regular basis causes discomfort and increases the chance of infection transmission.

The growing patient preference for pain-free medication administration has resulted in a considerable increase in the adoption rate of drug-administering adhesive skin patches, which is expected to offer the market strong growth potential. Furthermore, the inclusion of transdermal systems will improve patient self-reliance by significantly reducing the frequency of hospital visits and cumulative treatment expenses.

North America has the largest market share in the transdermal drug delivery market. The market is expecting favourable growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is mostly attributed to the development of unique treatments. For instance, the United States Food and Drug Administration authorised "T3X," an over-the-counter ointment formulated by Advanced Penetration Technology, in August 2020. It is authorised for use against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Withing 30 seconds, T3X was effectively able to eradicate the virus. According to GLOBOCAN statistics, about 105,000 new cases of melanoma skin cancer were recorded in the North American region in 2020, with a projected increase to 142,000 by 2040. The rising prevalence of skin-related diseases is projected to fuel market expansion. Furthermore, increased product releases are projected to drive market growth in this area.

Growth Factors:

Globally, the prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing, as is the demand for therapeutics.

The market for transdermal drug delivery systems is expanding due to increased chronic disease prevalence, rising healthcare costs, and a growing geriatric population. Furthermore, this market is being fueled by a high demand for self-administration of medications for diseases that require long-term therapy, such as diabetes. Insulin must be administered into the patient's body on a regular basis in order for diabetes to be controlled.

As a result, the need for automated medication delivery systems has increased in recent years. Several unique medications that can be administered by transdermal drug delivery have been introduced. This positive market activity is are likely to fuel the market expansion. Furthermore, the growing preference of patients and physicians for pain-free medicine administration, which is projected to drive market demand throughout the forecast period, is a significant contributor to market growth. These variables are anticipated to enhance growth prospects throughout the forecasted period.

Key Players

3M

ProSolus Inc.

Zosano Pharma Corporation

Medherant Ltd.

Tapemark

Toyochem Co. Ltd.

LivCorp Inc.

Epinamics GmbH

AdhexPharma

Sparsha Pharma International Pvt Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Patches

Gels & Ointments

By Application

Neurologic Conditions

Pain Management

Nicotine Cessation

Cardiovascular

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Thailand

Taiwan

Indonesia

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis, By Type



6. Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis, By Application



7. Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis, By End-User



8. Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis, By Geography



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis



10. Company Profiles

