Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market to Reach $72.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%

The Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market size is expected to reach $72.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Drugs are given via the skin at a predefined and controlled pace using a transdermal drug delivery system (TDDS). These methods are used to treat a variety of medical diseases, including those affecting the heart and neurological system. Skin patches can be used to deliver medications including nicotine (for stopping smoking), scopolamine (for travel sickness or motion sickness), lidocaine (for shingles pain), and nitro-glycerin (for angina).

These devices offer a number of benefits, including a longer therapeutic impact, fewer side effects, increased bioavailability, better patient compliance, and simple drug therapy termination. The appendageal, transcellular, and intercellular pathways are the three main ways that drugs can enter the body.

Market Growth Factors:

Increase in Self-Administration of Long-Term Drugs

Transdermal drug delivery systems have enhanced drug diffusion capabilities compared to more traditional drug administration methods, such as intravenous, oral, and pulmonary. The growing preference for pain-free medicine delivery among patients and clinicians is an important factor in the wide use of TDDS. The TDDS application is being boosted by the increased accessibility for self-administration of medications for illnesses that require long-term therapy, such as diabetic patients.

Presence of Numerous Transdermal Products in Clinical Trial Phases

There are numerous active clinical trials for transdermal products that have received FDA approval currently. These trials span from Phase I through IV investigations, and the majority use transdermal devices that have previously received FDA approval for substances including fentanyl, nicotine, and hormone treatments. These studies focus on a wide range of illness states, and many are looking at new applications for already-available transdermal products or other pharmacological combinations.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Skin Layers Posing as A Barrier in Achieving Maximum Efficiency

Most transdermal drugs do not achieve their full potential because of the built-in skin barrier. The function of the skin, which has multiple layers and is the body's outermost organ, is to protect it from the outside world by shielding it from poisons, heat, and chemicals. Each layer of such skin has components that obstruct transdermal delivery, including the epidermis, which serves as a barrier, and the dermis, which houses blood vessels and generates skin cells. The permeability issue of drugs through the skin would hamper the expansion of the transdermal drug delivery systems market.

Application Outlook

On the basis of application, the transdermal drug delivery systems market is divided into analgesics, hormone replacement therapy, hypertension, motion sickness, smoking cessation, and others. The hormone replacement therapies segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the transdermal drug delivery system market in 2021. One of their prominent use is in the menopausal symptom's treatment.

Type of Delivery System Outlook

Based on type of delivery system, the transdermal drug delivery systems market is bifurcated into passive and active. The hormone replacement therapies segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the transdermal drug delivery system market in 2021. One of their prominent use is in the menopausal symptom's treatment.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the transdermal drug delivery system is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region witnessed the maximum revenue share in the transdermal drug delivery systems market in 2021. Patent expirations, which lead to new businesses joining the market, are a primary driver of growth in this region. Additionally, it is believed that significant investments made by established as well as recent market entrants, the reformulation of operating drug compounds, the repositioning of previously unsuccessful drugs, and these other factors play a significant role in the sizeable share that this region has managed to capture.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Application

Analgesics

Hormone Replacement Therapies

Hypertension

Motion Sickness

Smoking Cessation

Others

By Type of Delivery System

Passive

Active

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Viatris Inc.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Endo International plc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Altaris

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market by Application



Chapter 4. Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market by Type of Delivery System



Chapter 5. Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

