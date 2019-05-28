Global Transdermal Patch Market Valued at 8151 Million USD in 2018 With a CAGR of 3.12% by 2025 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transdermal Patch is a medicated adhesive patch that is placed on the skin to deliver a specific dose of medication through the skin and into the bloodstream.

Key Market Trends:

The technical barriers of transdermal patch are high, and the core technology of transdermal patch concentrates in relative large companies. These companies mainly concentrate in USA, Japan and Germany. Japan account for almost 50% of total transdermal patch in 2015, followed by North America with 29% of production share.

In the past few years, the price of transdermal patch has a little change and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of transdermal patch. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in transdermal patch industry will become more intense.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Transdermal Patch market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Transdermal Patch market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Transdermal Patch companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Transdermal Patch submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

Novartis

Johnson & Johnson

Teikoku Pharma

Mylan

Actavis

Mundipharma

Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical

Changzhou Siyao

Rfl Pharmaceutical

Market size by Product

Fentanyl Transdermal Patch

Nicotine Transdermal Patch

Buprenorphine Transdermal Patch

Clonidine Transdermal Patch

Oxybutynin Transdermal Patch

Others

Market size by End User

Used to Stop Smoking Cigarettes

Used to Treat High Blood Pressure

Used to Relieve Severe Pain

Used to Treat an Overactive Bladder

Market size by Region

North America

APAC

Europe

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Transdermal Patch market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Other Reports on Transdermal Patches Market:

