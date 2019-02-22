Global Transformer Market Report 2018-2025 with Competitive Analysis and Market Shares of the Top 21 Transformer Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformer Report Ed 7 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 7th edition of the Transformer Report sizes demand for power and distribution transformers in the base year 2018 and forecasts sales from 2018 to 2025.

The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the transformer markets; globally, for all regions and for 78 countries, sales and the installed base by type of transformer and ownership for 2018.

Scope of the Report

Market analysis of major countries of North America , Europe , CIS, Middle East , Africa , Asia Pacific , LAC.

, , CIS, , , , LAC. The report predicts market trends in volume and value from 2018 to 2025.

The long term demand cycle is plotted - depends on new build and historical replacement over decades.

Price trends and factors affecting price are analysed; input costs for raw materials, labour, energy, production capacity and capacity utilisation.

Transformer production capacity is assessed in MVA by country and major manufacturer.

Production capacity in tonnes and manufacturers of electrical steel are analysed.

Competitive analysis and market shares of the top 21 transformer manufacturers, shares or listings for countries. Does disruption loom as ABB, the largest transformer manufacturer, exits the grid business?

Customer list - utility landscape with transmission and distribution companies listed for 204 countries.

The Grid Edge is already impacting on the transformer mix in distribution networks and this will accelerate. The distribution networks are not ready yet. The changing landscape of electrical systems, with the growth of DER and renewables, energy efficiency, electrification and digitalisation are discussed.

Smart transformers, characteristics and technical requirements, inputs to the smart grid, current market uptake.

MEPS - Minimum Energy Performance Standards for transformers are listed for countries which have enacted them and the market for high-efficiency transformers analysed.

Load factors and redundancy are essential features of any network. Ignoring this distorts estimates of transformer populations by large factors. Load factors range from 50% to > 100% in networks, reflecting levels of redundancy. This is discussed in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. The Power And Distribution Transformer Market



2. The Growth Of The World'S Transformer Fleeet Seven Surveys



3. Transformer Types - Gsu, Power And Distribution, Industrial Transformers

Power transformers

Large Power Transformers (LPT)

Classification according to application

Generator step-up transformers (GSU)

System intertie (interconnecting) transformers.

Distribution Transformers

Pad mounted distribution transformers

Industrial transformers

4. North American Transformer Market

Transformer stock

Composition of demand

The utility market in the United States

Transformer market drivers

Utility investment

Manufacturing industry review - facilities

Power transformers

USA plant

plant NAFTA suppliers in Canada and Mexico

and Large power transformers (LPT)

Medium power transformers

Distribution transformers

MV distribution transformer

Liquid-immersed

Dry type

LV distribution transformers

Dry type

Amorphous core transformer manufacturers

Canadian manufacturers

Purchase considerations and delivery channels

National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)

CEE- Consortium for Energy Efficiency

MEPS standards

Canadian standards

5. European Transformer Markets

Regional overview of the European utility system

Transformer voltages in the utility network and industry

Voltage differences in the European distribution networks

High efficiency transformers

A changing network landscape - distributed power - smart transformers

European utility crisis

Transformer market Drivers

MEPS Standards

European transformer manufacturing industry review

FRANCE

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Market leaders - Alstom, Schneider, development in France

Transformer manufacturers

GERMANY

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Market leader - Siemens

SGB- SMIT

German utility crisis

Transformer manufacturers

ITALY

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

SPAIN

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

SWITZERLAND

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

ABB

UNITED KINGDOM

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

TURKEY

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

6. CIS Transformer Market

RUSSIA

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

The Russian power system

Market drivers

Russian transformer manufacturers

Ukrainian transformer manufacturer

7. Middle East And Africa Transformer Markets

IRAN

Transformer stock

Transformer manufacturers

SAUDI ARABIA

Transformer stock

Transformer manufacturers

UAE

Transformer stock

Transformer manufacturers

8. Asia Pacific Transformer Markets

Investment as a % of GDP

CHINA

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

UHV AC and HVDC transformer markets in China

Chinese suppliers and foreign suppliers

UHV market participants

International firms in China's UHV Market

UHV Market Power and distribution transformers = 220 kV = UHV

Power and distribution transformers = 220 kV

Distribution transformers for MV and LV distribution

Market drivers

MEPS Standards

The structure of the Chinese power sector

Manufacturing industry review

JAPAN

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

MEPS Standards

Transformer manufacturers

Overseas production

INDIA

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Electrification

Captive generation

Market drivers

MEPS Standards

Manufacturing industry review

Capacity and utilisation

INDONESIA

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

KOREA

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

TAIWAN

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

THAILAND

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Transformer manufacturers

9. LAC Transformer Markets

BRAZIL

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

Manufacturing industry review

MEXICO

Annual demand power and distribution transformers

Transformer stock

Market drivers

MEPS Standards

Transformer manufacturers

10. The Value Chain - From Materials To Capex

The value chain at 6 levels

Sales channels

Utilities

Manufacturers' direct sales

Distributor sales

Industry

Raw material inputs

11. The Utility Landscape



12. Transformer Sales At Retail Price And Installed Cost



13. GSU, Utility & Industrial Power And Distribution Transformer Installed Capacity, Numbers And Average Distribution Transformer Kva Per Unit



14. Network Transformer Layout

THE TRANSFORMATION PROCESS

Stage 1

Stage 2

Stage 3

Stage 4

Network configurations for distribution - Radial, Loop and Network systems

Industry

Review of regional utility network practices - The link from medium voltage to low voltage

North America

Japan

Europe

Types of transformer

Liquid dielectric transformers

Dry-type transformers

Gas filled transformers

Evolution of power transformers by size and capacity

Ownership of power and distribution transformers

Ownership of GSU transformers

15. The Long-Term Demand Cycle 1900-2050

Installed Capacity Versus Demand

The China Factor

16. Transformer:Generator Ratios - Mva:Mw



17. Smart Transformers

Smart transformers and the smart grid

Basic characteristics of smart transformers

The basic technical requirements of smart transformers

Intelligent transformer substations

Smart transformer in current infrastructure

Dissolved gas analysis (DGA)

18. N-1 Standard, N-2 And 2N, Redundancy And Replacement

Network failure

Transformer failure

Industrial reliability

Levels of redundancy

Network reliability

N-1 and the networks

Reliability standards SAIFI and SAIDI

Electricity transmission

Large power transformers (LPTs)

Transformer/generator ratios and redundancy

Generation

Transmission

Distribution

19. Price Trends And Factors Driving Transformer Prices

PPI - Producer Price Index

USA

EU

China

Japan

Factors impacting on manufacturing cost and selling price of transformers

Manufacturing cost

Selling price

Cost of materials

The core - electrical steel

Amorphous steel

The coil - windings - copper and aluminium

Advantages of copper windings

Disadvantages of copper windings

Advantages of aluminium windings

Disadvantages of aluminium windings

Transformer oil

Fluctuations in commodity prices

Demand for transformers, market and industry trends

Production capacity and utilisation

20. Central And Distributed Generation

Trends in the generation mix

The impact of generation developments on transformation technology

Decentralised power

Czech Republic

Germany

Italy

Spain

21. MEPS - Minimum Energy Performance Standards

MEPS (Minimum Energy Performance Standards)

United States

Efficiency regulations

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

European Union

The European Norms EN50588-1:2014 and EU No 548/2014 apply.

Australia and New Zealand

and Israel

Vietnam

Japan

China

Korea

India

Summary of efficiency standards

22. High Efficiency Transformers

Development of a new technology - amorphous core transformers

The market for AMTs

AMT manufacturers

Amorphous metal ribbon manufacturers

Amorphous metal transformers - AMTs

Japan

China

United States

India

Taiwan

Other

HTS -high temperature superconductor transformers

23. Transformer Production Capacity

Manufacturing Capacity, Global And By Region

Capacity utilisation

North America ( United States , Canada )

( , ) Europe

CIS

Mexico

Latin America (excluding Mexico )

(excluding ) China

India

Korea

Africa

South Africa

24. Global Market Share Power And Distribution Transformers



25. Logistics

1. Design of transformers

2. Preparation of a Transformer

3. Faults or damages to transformers

4. Voyage Assessment

5. Transport execution

6. Handling

7. Securing

Rail transport

North America

Europe

Africa

Asia Pacific

Road transport

Rear wheel drive

Clearance

Alternative solutions

26. Electrification

Sub-Saharan Africa

Asia

MENA

Latin America

Europe

CIS

North America

The impact of electrification on the electrical supply industry

27. Methodology

Short term demand forecast

Long term demand cycle

Demand cycles and the market

Energy Databases

Transformation capacity

Review of the transformer databases

1. Utility/industry ownership

2. The proportion of GSU/transmission PTs

3. Redundancy.



