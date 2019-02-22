Global Transformer Market Report 2018-2025 with Competitive Analysis and Market Shares of the Top 21 Transformer Manufacturers
DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformer Report Ed 7 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 7th edition of the Transformer Report sizes demand for power and distribution transformers in the base year 2018 and forecasts sales from 2018 to 2025.
The report contains a comprehensive analysis of the transformer markets; globally, for all regions and for 78 countries, sales and the installed base by type of transformer and ownership for 2018.
Scope of the Report
- Market analysis of major countries of North America, Europe, CIS, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, LAC.
- The report predicts market trends in volume and value from 2018 to 2025.
- The long term demand cycle is plotted - depends on new build and historical replacement over decades.
- Price trends and factors affecting price are analysed; input costs for raw materials, labour, energy, production capacity and capacity utilisation.
- Transformer production capacity is assessed in MVA by country and major manufacturer.
- Production capacity in tonnes and manufacturers of electrical steel are analysed.
- Competitive analysis and market shares of the top 21 transformer manufacturers, shares or listings for countries. Does disruption loom as ABB, the largest transformer manufacturer, exits the grid business?
- Customer list - utility landscape with transmission and distribution companies listed for 204 countries.
- The Grid Edge is already impacting on the transformer mix in distribution networks and this will accelerate. The distribution networks are not ready yet. The changing landscape of electrical systems, with the growth of DER and renewables, energy efficiency, electrification and digitalisation are discussed.
- Smart transformers, characteristics and technical requirements, inputs to the smart grid, current market uptake.
- MEPS - Minimum Energy Performance Standards for transformers are listed for countries which have enacted them and the market for high-efficiency transformers analysed.
- Load factors and redundancy are essential features of any network. Ignoring this distorts estimates of transformer populations by large factors. Load factors range from 50% to > 100% in networks, reflecting levels of redundancy. This is discussed in detail.
Key Topics Covered:
1. The Power And Distribution Transformer Market
2. The Growth Of The World'S Transformer Fleeet Seven Surveys
3. Transformer Types - Gsu, Power And Distribution, Industrial Transformers
- Power transformers
- Large Power Transformers (LPT)
- Classification according to application
- Generator step-up transformers (GSU)
- System intertie (interconnecting) transformers.
- Distribution Transformers
- Pad mounted distribution transformers
- Industrial transformers
4. North American Transformer Market
- Transformer stock
- Composition of demand
- The utility market in the United States
- Transformer market drivers
- Utility investment
- Manufacturing industry review - facilities
- Power transformers
- USA plant
- NAFTA suppliers in Canada and Mexico
- Large power transformers (LPT)
- Medium power transformers
- Distribution transformers
- MV distribution transformer
- Liquid-immersed
- Dry type
- LV distribution transformers
- Dry type
- Amorphous core transformer manufacturers
- Canadian manufacturers
- Purchase considerations and delivery channels
- National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA)
- CEE- Consortium for Energy Efficiency
- MEPS standards
- Canadian standards
5. European Transformer Markets
- Regional overview of the European utility system
- Transformer voltages in the utility network and industry
- Voltage differences in the European distribution networks
- High efficiency transformers
- A changing network landscape - distributed power - smart transformers
- European utility crisis
- Transformer market Drivers
- MEPS Standards
- European transformer manufacturing industry review
- FRANCE
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Market leaders - Alstom, Schneider, development in France
- Transformer manufacturers
- GERMANY
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Market leader - Siemens
- SGB- SMIT
- German utility crisis
- Transformer manufacturers
- ITALY
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
- SPAIN
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
- SWITZERLAND
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- ABB
- UNITED KINGDOM
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
- TURKEY
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
6. CIS Transformer Market
- RUSSIA
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- The Russian power system
- Market drivers
- Russian transformer manufacturers
- Ukrainian transformer manufacturer
7. Middle East And Africa Transformer Markets
- IRAN
- Transformer stock
- Transformer manufacturers
- SAUDI ARABIA
- Transformer stock
- Transformer manufacturers
- UAE
- Transformer stock
- Transformer manufacturers
8. Asia Pacific Transformer Markets
- Investment as a % of GDP
- CHINA
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- UHV AC and HVDC transformer markets in China
- Chinese suppliers and foreign suppliers
- UHV market participants
- International firms in China's UHV Market
- Power and distribution transformers = 220 kV = UHV
- Power and distribution transformers = 220 kV
- Distribution transformers for MV and LV distribution
- Market drivers
- MEPS Standards
- The structure of the Chinese power sector
- Manufacturing industry review
- JAPAN
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- MEPS Standards
- Transformer manufacturers
- Overseas production
- INDIA
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Electrification
- Captive generation
- Market drivers
- MEPS Standards
- Manufacturing industry review
- Capacity and utilisation
- INDONESIA
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
- KOREA
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
- TAIWAN
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
- THAILAND
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Transformer manufacturers
9. LAC Transformer Markets
- BRAZIL
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- Manufacturing industry review
- MEXICO
- Annual demand power and distribution transformers
- Transformer stock
- Market drivers
- MEPS Standards
- Transformer manufacturers
10. The Value Chain - From Materials To Capex
- The value chain at 6 levels
- Sales channels
- Utilities
- Manufacturers' direct sales
- Distributor sales
- Industry
- Raw material inputs
11. The Utility Landscape
12. Transformer Sales At Retail Price And Installed Cost
13. GSU, Utility & Industrial Power And Distribution Transformer Installed Capacity, Numbers And Average Distribution Transformer Kva Per Unit
14. Network Transformer Layout
- THE TRANSFORMATION PROCESS
- Stage 1
- Stage 2
- Stage 3
- Stage 4
- Network configurations for distribution - Radial, Loop and Network systems
- Industry
- Review of regional utility network practices - The link from medium voltage to low voltage
- North America
- Japan
- Europe
- Types of transformer
- Liquid dielectric transformers
- Dry-type transformers
- Gas filled transformers
- Evolution of power transformers by size and capacity
- Ownership of power and distribution transformers
- Ownership of GSU transformers
15. The Long-Term Demand Cycle 1900-2050
- Installed Capacity Versus Demand
- The China Factor
16. Transformer:Generator Ratios - Mva:Mw
17. Smart Transformers
- Smart transformers and the smart grid
- Basic characteristics of smart transformers
- The basic technical requirements of smart transformers
- Intelligent transformer substations
- Smart transformer in current infrastructure
- Dissolved gas analysis (DGA)
18. N-1 Standard, N-2 And 2N, Redundancy And Replacement
- Network failure
- Transformer failure
- Industrial reliability
- Levels of redundancy
- Network reliability
- N-1 and the networks
- Reliability standards SAIFI and SAIDI
- Electricity transmission
- Large power transformers (LPTs)
- Transformer/generator ratios and redundancy
- Generation
- Transmission
- Distribution
19. Price Trends And Factors Driving Transformer Prices
- PPI - Producer Price Index
- USA
- EU
- China
- Japan
- Factors impacting on manufacturing cost and selling price of transformers
- Manufacturing cost
- Selling price
- Cost of materials
- The core - electrical steel
- Amorphous steel
- The coil - windings - copper and aluminium
- Advantages of copper windings
- Disadvantages of copper windings
- Advantages of aluminium windings
- Disadvantages of aluminium windings
- Transformer oil
- Fluctuations in commodity prices
- Demand for transformers, market and industry trends
- Production capacity and utilisation
20. Central And Distributed Generation
- Trends in the generation mix
- The impact of generation developments on transformation technology
- Decentralised power
- Czech Republic
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
21. MEPS - Minimum Energy Performance Standards
- MEPS (Minimum Energy Performance Standards)
- United States
- Efficiency regulations
- Canada
- Brazil
- Mexico
- European Union
- The European Norms EN50588-1:2014 and EU No 548/2014 apply.
- Australia and New Zealand
- Israel
- Vietnam
- Japan
- China
- Korea
- India
- Summary of efficiency standards
22. High Efficiency Transformers
- Development of a new technology - amorphous core transformers
- The market for AMTs
- AMT manufacturers
- Amorphous metal ribbon manufacturers
- Amorphous metal transformers - AMTs
- Japan
- China
- United States
- India
- Taiwan
- Other
- HTS -high temperature superconductor transformers
23. Transformer Production Capacity
- Manufacturing Capacity, Global And By Region
- Capacity utilisation
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe
- CIS
- Mexico
- Latin America (excluding Mexico)
- China
- India
- Korea
- Africa
- South Africa
24. Global Market Share Power And Distribution Transformers
25. Logistics
1. Design of transformers
2. Preparation of a Transformer
3. Faults or damages to transformers
4. Voyage Assessment
5. Transport execution
6. Handling
7. Securing
- Rail transport
- North America
- Europe
- Africa
- Asia Pacific
- Road transport
- Rear wheel drive
- Clearance
- Alternative solutions
26. Electrification
- Sub-Saharan Africa
- Asia
- MENA
- Latin America
- Europe
- CIS
- North America
- The impact of electrification on the electrical supply industry
27. Methodology
- Short term demand forecast
- Long term demand cycle
- Demand cycles and the market
- Energy Databases
- Transformation capacity
- Review of the transformer databases
1. Utility/industry ownership
2. The proportion of GSU/transmission PTs
3. Redundancy.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dqwbfh/global?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
