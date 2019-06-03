NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Transfusion Diagnostics Market, 2019-2023: Emerging Opportunities in Americas, EMEA, APAC--A 68-Country Analysis--Supplier Shares and Strategies, Volume and Sales Segment Forecasts, Latest Technologies and Instrumentation

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5779106/?utm_source=PRN

This new 68-country report is available by region, country, market segment, section, or individual test.

The report is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities in the global blood banking market during the next five years, and assist industry executives in developing effective business, new product development and marketing strategies.

The report explores future market and technological trends; provides test volume and sales forecasts by market segment/test location; compares features of major automated and semi-automated molecular and immunohematology analyzers; profiles leading and emerging competitors; and identifies specific product and market opportunities facing suppliers during the next five years.

Blood Group Genotyping

PCR, PCR-RFLP, AS-PCR or PCR-SSP, Multiplex PCR, Real Time PCR, Sanger DNA Sequencing, Pyrosequencing

Microarrays

BeadChip Array, BloodChip, Genome Lab SNP Stream, Fluidic Microarray Systems, TaqMan OpenArray, MALDI-TOF-MS, Mini-Sequencing

Blood Typing and Grouping Tests

ABO, Antibody Panels, Antibody Screening/Indirect Antiglobulin, Antigen Typing (C, c, Duffy, E, e, I, i, Kell, Kidd, Le a, b, MN, P, S, s), Antiglobulin (Direct, C3 + IgG, IgG, C3), Crossmatching (Immediate Spin, Full Crossmatch), Rh (D, Du).

Infectious Disease Screening Tests

AIDS (HIV NAT, HIV-1/2), Cytomegalovirus, Hepatitis (HAV NAT, HBV NAT, HBs Ag, Anti-HBc, HCV NAT, HCV, ALT/SGPT), HTLV-I/II, Parvovirus B19 NAT, Syphilis, West Nile Virus NAT.

Sales and Market Share Analysis

Sales and market share estimates for leading suppliers of blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests in major countries.

Geographic Regions

Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, North America

Country Analyses

Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Myanmar, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, UK, United Arab Emirates, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Competitive Assessments

Strategic assessments of major suppliers and emerging market entrants, including their sales, M&A, product portfolios, marketing tactics, and new products in R&D.

Market Segmentation Analysis

- Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review of the market dynamics, trends, structure, size, growth, and key suppliers.

- Test volume and sales forecasts for over 40 blood typing, grouping and infectious disease screening tests, including NAT assays.

Current and Emerging Products

- Analysis of current and emerging molecular blood typing, grouping and infectious disease NAT screening assays.

- Review of automated and semi-automated molecular and immunohematology analyzers.

Technology Review

- Assessment of current and emerging technologies, and their potential applications for the blood banking market.

- Companies developing or marketing new technologies and products, by test.

Strategic Recommendations

- New product development opportunities for molecular blood typing, grouping and infectious disease NAT assays and instrumentation with significant market appeal.

- Alternative market penetration strategies.

- Potential market entry barriers and risks.

Contains 1,225 pages and 532 tables



Companies Profiled

Competitive Assessments

- Abbott

- Beckman Coulter/Danaher

- Becton Dickinson

- Biokit

- bioMerieux

- Bio-Rad

- Diagast

- DiaSorin

- Fujirebio

- Grifols

- Hologic

- Immucor

- LabCorp

- Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

- Proteome Sciences

- Quest Diagnostics

- Quidel

- Roche

- Siemens Healthineers

- Tecan

- Thermo Fisher

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5779106/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

