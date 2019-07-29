Global Transparent Ceramics Industry

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --





Transparent Ceramics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$790.



2 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 19.7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 20.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$513.6 Million by the year 2025, Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$27.9 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$35.3 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics will reach a market size of US$22.5 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 28% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$244.3 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing (ACM) (USA); American Elements (USA); Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc. (USA); Ceradyne, Inc. (USA); CeramTec-ETEC GmbH (Germany); Ceranova Corporation (USA); CoorsTek, Inc. (USA); II-VI Optical Systems (USA); Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan); Konoshima Chemicals (Japan); Kyocera Corporation (Japan); McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC (USA); Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (United Kingdom); Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan); Rauschert Steinbach GmbH (Germany); Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials (USA); SCHOTT AG (Germany); Shanghai Siccas High Technology Corporation (China); Surmet Corporation (USA)







TRANSPARENT CERAMICS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Transparent Ceramics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) Global Competitor MARKET Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Transparent Ceramics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) World MARKET by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 5: Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Sapphire (Material) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Sapphire (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) (Material) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (YAG) (Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Aluminum Oxynitride (Material) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Aluminum Oxynitride (Material) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Spinel (Material) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Spinel (Material) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Other Materials (Material) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Other Materials (Material) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Optics & Optoelectronics (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 20: Optics & Optoelectronics (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Aerospace, Defense & Security (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Aerospace, Defense & Security (End-Use) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Mechanical/Chemical (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: Mechanical/Chemical (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Sensors & Instrumentation (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 26: Sensors & Instrumentation (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 28: Healthcare (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: Consumer Goods/Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Consumer Goods/Electronics (End-Use) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Energy (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 34: Energy (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Transparent Ceramics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) Market Share

Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) Competitor Revenue

Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 35: United States Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: United States Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Transparent Ceramics Market in the United States in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 38: United States Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: United States Transparent Ceramics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 41: Canadian Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Transparent Ceramics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 44: Canadian Transparent Ceramics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Canadian Transparent Ceramics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Canadian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 47: Japanese Market for Transparent Ceramics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 48: Japanese Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 50: Japanese Transparent Ceramics Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Transparent Ceramics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 52: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 53: Chinese Transparent Ceramics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: Chinese Transparent Ceramics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Transparent Ceramics Market in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 56: Chinese Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: Chinese Demand for Transparent Ceramics in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Chinese Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Transparent Ceramics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Monocrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) Market Share (in %)

by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Polycrystalline Transparent Ceramics (Type) Market Share (in %)

of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 59: European Transparent Ceramics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 60: European Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: European Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Transparent Ceramics Demand Potential in Europe in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 64: Transparent Ceramics Market in Europe : Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: European Transparent Ceramics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 66: European Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: Transparent Ceramics Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 68: French Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Transparent Ceramics Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 70: French Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: Transparent Ceramics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 72: French Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: Transparent Ceramics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: German Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 76: German Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution

by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: Transparent Ceramics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 78: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Italian Transparent Ceramics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Italian Transparent Ceramics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 81: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Transparent Ceramics Market in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 82: Italian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Italian Demand for Transparent Ceramics in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 84: Italian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Transparent Ceramics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: United Kingdom Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Transparent Ceramics Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Transparent Ceramics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Transparent Ceramics Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 93: Spanish Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 94: Spanish Transparent Ceramics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Spanish Transparent Ceramics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 96: Spanish Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Russian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Transparent Ceramics Market in Russia in US$ Million

by Material: 2018-2025

Table 100: Russian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 101: Russian Transparent Ceramics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 102: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Europe Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: Transparent Ceramics Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 106: Transparent Ceramics Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2019 and 2025

Table 107: Rest of Europe Transparent Ceramics Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 108: Rest of Europe Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 111: Transparent Ceramics Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 113: Transparent Ceramics Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift

by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Transparent Ceramics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 117: Transparent Ceramics Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 118: Australian Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 119: Australian Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 120: Australian Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Transparent Ceramics Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 123: Indian Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 124: Transparent Ceramics Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 125: Indian Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 126: Indian Transparent Ceramics Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Indian Transparent Ceramics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Indian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 129: Transparent Ceramics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 130: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 131: Transparent Ceramics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 132: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Transparent Ceramics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Transparent

Ceramics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Transparent Ceramics Market

Share in Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Transparent Ceramics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 140: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 141: Latin American Transparent Ceramics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 142: Latin American Transparent Ceramics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 143: Latin American Transparent Ceramics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 144: Latin American Transparent Ceramics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Transparent Ceramics Market in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 146: Latin American Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 147: Latin American Demand for Transparent Ceramics in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 148: Latin American Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 149: Argentinean Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 150: Argentinean Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Transparent Ceramics Demand Potential in Argentina

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 152: Transparent Ceramics Market in Argentina: Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2019 and 2025

Table 153: Argentinean Transparent Ceramics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 154: Argentinean Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 155: Transparent Ceramics Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 156: Brazilian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Transparent Ceramics Recent Past, Current & Future MARKET Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift by

Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 159: Transparent Ceramics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 160: Brazilian Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

MEXICO

Table 161: Transparent Ceramics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 162: Mexican Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Mexican Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 165: Transparent Ceramics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 166: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 167: Rest of Latin America Transparent Ceramics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Transparent Ceramics Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Transparent Ceramics Market in Rest of Latin America

in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 170: Rest of Latin America Transparent Ceramics Market

Share Breakdown by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Transparent Ceramics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 172: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 173: The Middle East Transparent Ceramics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 174: The Middle East Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Transparent Ceramics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Transparent Ceramics Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 177: The Middle East Transparent Ceramics Market in US$

Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 178: The Middle East Transparent Ceramics Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Transparent Ceramics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 180: The Middle East Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Transparent Ceramics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 182: Iranian Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 183: Iranian Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 184: Iranian Transparent Ceramics Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 185: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Transparent Ceramics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 186: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 188: Israeli Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 189: Transparent Ceramics Demand Potential in Israel in

US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 190: Transparent Ceramics Market in Israel: Breakdown of

Sales by Material for 2019 and 2025

Table 191: Israeli Transparent Ceramics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 192: Israeli Transparent Ceramics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Transparent Ceramics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Saudi Arabian Transparent Ceramics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Transparent Ceramics Market in US$ Million by Material:

2018-2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 197: Saudi Arabian Demand for Transparent Ceramics in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Transparent Ceramics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Transparent Ceramics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 201: Transparent Ceramics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Material for the Period 2018-2025

Table 202: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 203: Transparent Ceramics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 204: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Transparent Ceramics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Transparent Ceramics Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 207: Rest of Middle East Transparent Ceramics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2018-2025

Table 208: Rest of Middle East Transparent Ceramics Market

Share Distribution by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 209: Transparent Ceramics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 210: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 211: African Transparent Ceramics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: African Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 213: Transparent Ceramics Market in Africa in US$ Million

by Material: 2018-2025

Table 214: African Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown

by Material: 2019 VS 2025

Table 215: African Transparent Ceramics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 216: Transparent Ceramics Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ADVANCED CERAMICS MANUFACTURING (ACM)

AMERICAN ELEMENTS

BLASCH PRECISION CERAMICS

CERADYNE

CERAMTEC-ETEC GMBH

CERANOVA CORPORATION

COORSTEK INC.

II-VI OPTICAL SYSTEMS

KOITO MANUFACTURING

KONOSHIMA CHEMICALS

KYOCERA CORPORATION

MCDANEL ADVANCED CERAMIC TECHNOLOGIES

MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC

MURATA MANUFACTURING

RAUSCHERT STEINBACH GMBH

SCHOTT AG

SAINT-GOBAIN CERAMIC MATERIALS

SHANGHAI SICCAS HIGH TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

SURMET CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

