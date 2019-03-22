Global Transparent Display Industry to Exceed $2.5 Billion by 2023, Driven by Growing Demand for LCD-based Transparent Displays for Various Verticals
Mar 22, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transparent Display Market by Product (HUD, HMD, Digital Signage, Smart Appliance), Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Industrial, Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Transportation), Display Size, Resolution, Technology, Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The transparent display market is expected to grow from USD 408 million in 2018 to USD 2,591 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 44.7% from 2018 to 2023.
The growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as growing demand for LCD-based transparent displays and increasing use of transparent displays for HMD and HUD products.
High growth in the use of OLED-based transparent display devices and high adoption of transparent displays for digital signage products are the major opportunities for the growth of the transparent display market.
However, the high cost associated with transparent display products restrains the growth of the market.
LCD technology to hold a significant share of the transparent display market during the forecast period
The transparent display market for the LCD technology is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period, whereas OLED is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for OLED display technology is higher due to several advantages that OLED offers as compared to LCD display technology.
OLED is actually a simpler structure than LCD, and its picture performance and form factor are also an improvement. OLED is thinner and functions well in flexible form factors. Due to these qualities, OLED was rapidly recognized as the technology to replace LCD. Hence, OLED display technology expected to provide ample opportunities for the transparent display market during the forecast period.
HUD product to hold a significant share of the transparent display market by 2023
The transparent display market for HUD products is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. High demand for HUDs in aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, and industrial segments provides opportunities to the transparent display market.
The use of transparent displays in HUDs is increasing to reduce the size of devices and improve power efficiency. Hence, the increasing use of HUD product in automotive & aerospace industries creates a high demand for transparent displays.
Automotive & transportation vertical to hold a significant share of the transparent display market by 2023
The transparent display market for automotive & transportation vertical is expected to account for the largest share in 2018. Increasing penetration of HUDs and HMDs for automotive & transportation provides ample of opportunities for the transparent display market during the forecast period.
Technological advancements, as well as increasing demand for advanced safety functions, are expected to drive the market for AR-based HUDs.
APAC to be the largest shareholder in the transparent display market by 2023
APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the transparent display market during the forecast period. High demand for transparent display panels in South Korea, China, and Japan is a major contributor to the growth of the market.
The presence of display panel manufacturers gives it a prime benefit of adopting the latest technology-based display devices, which provides ample opportunities to the transparent display market.
Key Players Profiled
- Planar Systems Inc. (US)
- Pro Display (UK)
- Crystal Display Systems Ltd. (UK)
- LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- BenQ Corporation (Taiwan)
- ClearLED (US)
- Kent Optronics Inc. (US)
- NEC Display Solutions Ltd. (Japan)
- Universal Display Corporation (US)
Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Transparent Display Market (2018-2023)
4.2 Transparent Display Market, By Product
4.3 Transparent Display Market, By Verticals and Countries
4.4 Transparent Display Market Geographic Snapshot
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Growing Demand for LCD-based Transparent Displays for Various Verticals
5.1.1.2 Increasing Use of Transparent Displays for HMD and HUD Products
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 High Cost Associated With Transparent Display Products
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 High Growth for OLED Based Transparent Display Devices
5.1.3.2 High Adoption of Transparent Display for Digital Signage Products
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Fluctuation Average Selling Price of Display Panels
6 Transparent Display Market, By Display Size
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Small and Medium-Sized
6.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Display to Account for Largest Share of market
6.3 Large
6.3.1 Demand for Large-Size Displays Expected to Increase Rapidly for Digital Signage and Smart Appliance During Forecast Period
7 Transparent Display Market, By Resolution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Ultra-High Definition (UHD)
7.2.1 Ultra-High Definition Resolution Segment to Witness Highest CAGR for Transparent Display Market During Forecast Period
7.3 Full HD
7.3.1 Full-HD Resolution to Lead Transparent Display Market During Forecast Period
7.4 HD
7.4.1 HD Resolution to Lead Transparent Display Market
7.5 Others
8 Transparent Display Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 LCD
8.2.1 LCD Display Technology to Account for Large Share of market
8.3 OLED
8.3.1 HMD to Account for Largest Share of OLED Transparent Display Market
8.4 Others
9 Transparent Display Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Consumer
9.2.1 HMD to Account for Largest Share of Transparent Display Market for Consumer Segment
9.3 Retail & Hospitality
9.3.1 Smart Appliance to Witness Highest CAGR for Transparent Display Market in Retail & Hospitality Segment
9.4 Sports and Entertainment
9.4.1 HMD to Witness High Growth in Sports & Entertainment Segment During Forecast Period
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 HMD to Dominate Transparent Display Market in Healthcare Segment During Forecast Period
9.6 Aerospace & Defense
9.6.1 HUD and HMD Products to Drive Market Growth in Aerospace & Defense Segment
9.7 Automotive & Transportation
9.7.1 HUD to Lead Transparent Display Market in Automotive & Transportation Segment
9.8 Industrial
9.8.1 Increasing Adoption of HMDs to Drive Market Growth in Industrial Segment
9.9 Others
9.9.1 HMDs to Lead market in Other Verticals
10 Transparent Display Market, By Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Head-Mounted Display (HMD)
10.2.1 Industrial Segment to Capture Considerably Large Share of HMD Transparent Display Market
10.3 Head-Up Display (HUD)
10.3.1 Automotive & Transportation Segment to Dominate HUD Transparent Display Market During Forecast Period
10.4 Digital Signage
10.4.1 LCD Display Technology to Account for Largest Share of Digital Signage Transparent Display Market
10.5 Smart Appliance
10.5.1 LCD Display Technology Expected to Continue Its Dominance in Smart Appliance Transparent Display Market During the Forecast Period
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 Market for HMD to Witness High Growth in the Us
11.2.2 Canada and Mexico
11.2.2.1 Consumer, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, and Industrial Sectors Expected to Be Major End Users of Transparent Display Devices in Canada and Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Germany to Lead Transparent Display Market in Europe During Forecast Period
11.3.2 UK
11.3.2.1 UK to Witness Increasing Demand for Transparent Display Market During Forecast Period
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Increasing Use of HMD Devices in France is Expected to Create Significant Demand for Transparent Displays in the Near Future
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.3.4.1 Aerospace & Defense is the Major Segment in the Transparent Display Market in Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 China to Witness Rapid Growth in Global Transparent Display Market
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Japan Accounts for Highest Demand for HMD and HUDs in Global Transparent Display Market
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 India Expected to Lead Transparent Display Market During Forecast Period
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.4.1 South Korea to Account for Major Demand for OLED Display Panels During Forecast Period
11.4.5 Rest of APAC
11.4.5.1 HMD and HUD Products Expected to Boost Transparent Display Market in Rest of APAC
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 South & Central America
11.5.1.1 Transparent Display Demand in South & Central America to Emerge for Consumer Products
11.5.2 Middle East & Africa
11.5.2.1 Countries Such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel are Major Contributor for Market in Middle East
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)
12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)
12.6 Competitive Scenario
12.7 Competitive Situations & Trends
12.7.1 Product Launches/Developments
12.7.2 Collaborations/Agreements/Partnerships
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Planar Systems
13.1.2 Pro Display
13.1.3 Crystal Display System
13.1.4 LG Electronics
13.1.5 Panasonic
13.1.6 Benq Display
13.1.7 Clearled
13.1.8 Kent Optronics, Inc.
13.1.9 NEC Display Solutions
13.1.10 Universal Display Corporation
13.2 Other Key Companies
13.2.1 Evoluce
13.2.2 Globus Infocom
13.2.3 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
13.2.4 Japan Display
13.2.5 Optinvent
13.2.6 Pilot Screentime
13.2.7 Shenzhen Nexnovo Technology
13.2.8 Shenzhen Hoxled Optoelectronic Technology
13.2.9 Samsung Display
13.2.10 Shenzhen Auroled Technology
