Global Transplant Complications Drug Development Pipeline Review 2018 Featuring Medeor Therapeutics, Amgen and Novartis

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Transplant Complications Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report Transplant Complications Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018, provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for transplant complications. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), liver transplant rejection, kidney transplant rejection and lung transplant rejection and features dormant and discontinued products.

GVHD is a complication that can occur after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant and involves the newly transplanted donor cells attacking the transplant recipient's body. Symptoms include abdominal pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dry or irritated eyes, jaundice, shortness of breath, vaginal dryness and weight loss. Treatment consists of immunosuppressants. There are 125 products in development for GVHD.



Organ transplantation replaces an injured or diseased organ with a healthy one. Following a transplant, the immune system may consider the transplanted tissue as foreign and work against it. Patients can develop complications and ultimately reject the new organ. Therefore, immunosuppressive drugs are administered simultaneously.



These immunosuppressive drugs prevent the body from either identifying or attacking the foreign organ via various immune responses, blocking organ rejection and facilitating a successful transplant. There are 18 products in development for liver transplant rejection, 49 products in development for kidney transplant rejection and 12 products in development for lung transplant rejection.



Molecular targets acted on by products in development for transplantation complications include tyrosine kinases, caspases and chemokine receptors. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Medeor Therapeutics, Amgen and Novartis.



Scope

Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?

Reasons to buy

Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication.

Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each.

Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline and the products being fielded by each of these.

Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Transplant Complications Report Coverage

1.2 Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) - Overview

1.3 Liver Transplant Rejection - Overview

1.4 Kidney Transplant Rejection - Overview

1.5 Lung Transplant Rejection - Overview



2 Therapeutics Development

2.1 Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)

2.2 Liver Transplant Rejection

2.3 Kidney Transplant Rejection

2.4 Lung Transplant Rejection



3 Therapeutics Assessment

3.1 Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)

3.2 Liver Transplant Rejection

3.3 Kidney Transplant Rejection

3.4 Lung Transplant Rejection



4 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

4.1 Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)

4.2 Liver Transplant Rejection

4.3 Kidney Transplant Rejection

4.4 Lung Transplant Rejection



5 Dormant Projects

5.1 Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)

5.2 Liver Transplant Rejection

5.3 Kidney Transplant Rejection

5.4 Lung Transplant Rejection



6 Discontinued Products

6.1 Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)

6.2 Liver Transplant Rejection

6.3 Kidney Transplant Rejection



7 Product Development Milestones

7.1 Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)

7.2 Liver Transplant Rejection

7.3 Kidney Transplant Rejection

7.4 Lung Transplant Rejection



8 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie Inc

AbGenomics International Inc

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

AnaptysBio Inc

Angion Biomedica Corp

apceth Biopharma GmbH

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc

Astellas Pharma Inc

Athersys Inc

Balmes Transplantation SAS

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc

Biogen Inc

Bioverativ Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Capricor Therapeutics Inc

Catalyst Biosciences Inc

Cell2B Advanced Therapeutics SA

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd

Cellective BioTherapy Inc

Cynata Therapeutics Ltd

Cytodyn Inc

Dompe Farmaceutici SpA

Elsalys Biotech SA

enGene Inc

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fate Therapeutics Inc

Generon ( Shanghai ) Corp Ltd

) Corp Ltd Gilead Sciences Inc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hansa Medical AB

Idogen AB

Incyte Corp

Inspyr Therapeutics Inc

ITB-Med AB

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Kadmon Corp LLC

Kamada Ltd

Kiadis Pharma NV

Kidney Transplant Rejection

Kymab Ltd

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd

LG Chem Ltd

Liver Transplant Rejection

MaaT Pharma

Magenta Therapeutics Inc

MallInckrodt Plc

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp

Mesoblast Ltd

Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc

Noorik Biopharmaceuticals AG

OncoImmune Inc

Opsona Therapeutics Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Pharming Group NV

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

Prolong Pharmaceuticals LLC

Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc

RedHill Biopharma Ltd

REGiMMUNE Corp

Sanofi

Seattle Genetics Inc

Seres Therapeutics Inc

Shire Plc

Sublimity Therapeutics Ltd

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Targazyme Inc

TC BioPharm Ltd

TolerogenixX GmbH

United BioPharma Inc

Vault Pharma Inc

VBI Vaccines Inc

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S

Visterra Inc

Xenikos BV

XL-protein GmbH

Zai Lab Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vzj6fp/global_transplant?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

