Global Transplant Complications Drug Development Pipeline Review 2018 Featuring Medeor Therapeutics, Amgen and Novartis
The "Transplant Complications Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report Transplant Complications Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018, provides an overview of the pipeline landscape for transplant complications. It provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), liver transplant rejection, kidney transplant rejection and lung transplant rejection and features dormant and discontinued products.
GVHD is a complication that can occur after a stem cell or bone marrow transplant and involves the newly transplanted donor cells attacking the transplant recipient's body. Symptoms include abdominal pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dry or irritated eyes, jaundice, shortness of breath, vaginal dryness and weight loss. Treatment consists of immunosuppressants. There are 125 products in development for GVHD.
Organ transplantation replaces an injured or diseased organ with a healthy one. Following a transplant, the immune system may consider the transplanted tissue as foreign and work against it. Patients can develop complications and ultimately reject the new organ. Therefore, immunosuppressive drugs are administered simultaneously.
These immunosuppressive drugs prevent the body from either identifying or attacking the foreign organ via various immune responses, blocking organ rejection and facilitating a successful transplant. There are 18 products in development for liver transplant rejection, 49 products in development for kidney transplant rejection and 12 products in development for lung transplant rejection.
Molecular targets acted on by products in development for transplantation complications include tyrosine kinases, caspases and chemokine receptors. Companies operating in this pipeline space include Medeor Therapeutics, Amgen and Novartis.
Scope
- Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?
- Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?
- To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?
- What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?
Reasons to buy
- Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication.
- Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each.
- Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline and the products being fielded by each of these.
- Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Transplant Complications Report Coverage
1.2 Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD) - Overview
1.3 Liver Transplant Rejection - Overview
1.4 Kidney Transplant Rejection - Overview
1.5 Lung Transplant Rejection - Overview
2 Therapeutics Development
2.1 Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)
2.2 Liver Transplant Rejection
2.3 Kidney Transplant Rejection
2.4 Lung Transplant Rejection
3 Therapeutics Assessment
3.1 Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)
3.2 Liver Transplant Rejection
3.3 Kidney Transplant Rejection
3.4 Lung Transplant Rejection
4 Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
4.1 Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)
4.2 Liver Transplant Rejection
4.3 Kidney Transplant Rejection
4.4 Lung Transplant Rejection
5 Dormant Projects
5.1 Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)
5.2 Liver Transplant Rejection
5.3 Kidney Transplant Rejection
5.4 Lung Transplant Rejection
6 Discontinued Products
6.1 Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)
6.2 Liver Transplant Rejection
6.3 Kidney Transplant Rejection
7 Product Development Milestones
7.1 Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD)
7.2 Liver Transplant Rejection
7.3 Kidney Transplant Rejection
7.4 Lung Transplant Rejection
8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vzj6fp/global_transplant?w=5
