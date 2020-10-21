Global Transport Cases & Boxes Markets to 2026: Key Industry Players and Entry of New Players will Enhance Product Innovations
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transport Cases & Boxes Market - By Type, By Applications, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Transport Cases & Boxes market, which garnered the revenue of nearly 1500 (USD Million) in 2019, will register a CAGR of nearly 4% during the period from 2020 to 2026.
The report offers assessment and analysis of the Transport Cases & Boxes market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).
Introduction
Transport cases & boxes are protective tools that are designed for preventing destruction of key parts of the equipment or items including sensors and communication systems. Moreover, transport cases and boxes are made up of metals & plastics and find lucrative usage in defense activities, product storage, and tool case kits due to need for protective packaging. Apart from this, these packaging materials possess high impact resistance, waterproofing ability, and capability of sustaining tough environmental conditions. With plastic being banned in most of the countries across the globe, aluminum is massively utilized metal component of transport cases & boxes material.
Market Growth Dynamics
Massive use of the packaging materials in packaging of defense equipment, medical devices, fire safety instruments, photography & music devices, electronic & semiconductor instruments will drive the market trends. Apart from this, the product is also utilized in Automotive & Mechanical Parts and mechanical components, biotech sector, and chemicals. In addition to this, low-cost and lightweight features of the packaging material will amplify the market growth over the years to come.
Furthermore, transport cases & boxes are more tough & durable in comparison to its other packaging equivalents. In addition to this, they are available in many designs and thus fulfill the requirements of varied end-use applications like electronic devices, military equipment, and measuring instruments. All these aforementioned factors will steer the expansion of the market over the forecast period.
North America To Majorly Account For Overall Regional Market Share By 2026
The growth of the market in the region over the forecast timespan is ascribed to massive demand for strong packaging materials in countries like Canada and the U.S. Moreover, large-scale presence of key industry players and entry of new players in the business will enhance product innovations along with reducing the costs of the packaging materials, thereby further steering the market size in the region over the next decade.
Key players influencing the market growth are
- Gemstar Manufacturing Inc.
- Willard Packaging Co.
- SKB Corporation Inc.
- Plaber Srl
- C.H. Ellis Company Inc.
- bwh Spezialkoffer GmbH
- Suprobox (Makel)
- GT Line Srl
- Plasticase
- GMOHLING Transportgerate GmbH
- Box Fort Inc
- Ameripack Inc.
- Procases Inc.
- Cases By Source Inc.
- PARAT Beteiligungs GmbH
- Peli Products Inc.
- Nefab Group
- Plastica Panaro Srl
- Portabrace cases
- Gator Cases Inc.
- ZARGES GmbH
- Trifibre Ltd.
- KKC cases GmbH
- Philly Case Company
- Wilson case
- Case Technology Inc.
- Embalex
- Fawic BV
- GWP Group
- ProCase GmbH
- Shell-Case Design ltd.
- Thermodyne International Ltd.
The global transport cases & boxes market is segmented as follows:
By Type
- Plastic
- Metal
- Paperboard
- Others
By Applications
- Medical Equipment
- Communication Equipment
- Photography & Music Equipment
- Automotive & Mechanical Parts & Mechanical Parts
- Chemicals
- Electronics & Semiconductor Components
- Military Equipment
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
