Global Transportation and Logistics Blockchain Technology Market 2018-2022 - Advent of Blockchain-as-a-Service / Growth of Quantum Computing / Rise in Strategic Alliances
16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global blockchain technology market in transportation and logistics industry to grow at a CAGR of 82.86% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Blockchain Technology Market in Transportation and Logistics Industry 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of blockchain in different modes.
Blockchain technology is a cryptographically managed, distributed ledger system offered by vendors such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and Tata Consultancy Services.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of blockchain as a service (BaaS) which will lead to the growth of the market. BaaS enables vendors to set up blockchain connected nodes on behalf of the enterprise and manage the back-end.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing use of blockchain technology for trucking. The growth in the number of infrastructure projects, rise in demand from the logistics sector, and increase in demand for an efficient supply chain to transport goods are factors that are boosting the demand for trucks.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of implementing and maintaining blockchain technology. The initial implementation of this technology is capital intensive as the software required is developed specifically for each firm and is thus expensive.
Key vendors
- IBM
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- SAP
- Tata Consultancy Services
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MODE
- Segmentation by mode
- Comparison by mode
- Sea - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Land - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by mode
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Advent of blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS)
- Growth of quantum computing
- Rise in strategic alliances
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hwjq7m/global?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article