Global Transportation Grade Bioethanol Market Report 2022-2031: Increasing Use of Biofuels in the Aviation Industry & Increased R&D for the Bioethanol Generation from Algae

The transportation grade bioethanol market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate, as many countries have mandated using bioethanol fuel blends to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increase vehicle fuel efficiency.

For instance, the Canadian Clean Fuel Standard requires liquid fuel suppliers to gradually reduce the carbon content of fuels they produce and sell in Canada. This results in a reduction of CO2 emissions to approximately 13% of liquid fuels used in Canada by 2030.

In addition, by 2025, India intends to have 20% ethanol blended into petrol. In Europe, the mandatory directives supporting bioethanol consumption are the Renewable Energy Directive 2009/28/EC (RED), the Fuel Quality Directive (2009/30), and the Biofuels Directive (2003/30). Therefore, these initiatives and directives are influencing the global bioethanol market size.

Furthermore, according to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), global automotive production increased by 3% in 2021 compared to 2020, further complementing the liquid biofuels market, including the bioethanol and biodiesel market.

North America led the transportation grade bioethanol market in 2021 and is anticipated to uphold its dominance throughout the forecast period (2022-2031), owing to the presence of a significant players such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, POET LLC, BlueFire Renewables Inc., Aemetis, Inc, and among others.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Bioethanol is derived from biological materials such as vegetable oils, corn, and sugarcane. They are mostly used as a substitute for fossil fuels, which are rapidly diminishing. However, in a few countries, the biofuel market is still in its early stages, necessitating government support in the form of lower taxes and other infant industry incentives.

As raw materials for biofuels are derived from agriculture, providing adequate incentives for farmers to grow biofuel crops while maintaining food security is critical. Several countries and regions, including the U.S., Brazil, the Philippines, China, and the European Union (EU), have biofuel policies in place that influence everything from the production of biofuel crops on farms to their conversion into transportation-grade biofuels.

Increased research and development initiatives are undertaken to develop new technologies, which are growing in response to rising public concern and government restrictions on carbon emissions and environmental health protection. For instance, researchers are presently focused on enhanced bioethanol synthesis using lignocellulosic materials. This process involves pre-treating biomass to extract hemicellulose and cellulose, hydrolysis to extract fermentable 5- and 6-carbon sugars, separation of non-hydrolyzed cellulose and solid residues and distillation.

Moreover, the transportation grade bioethanol market has the potential to make a significant impact by decreasing global dependence on fossil fuels and contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Impact

The shift to green, eco-friendly, sustainable technologies brings significant sales and financing opportunities with an increased worldwide focus on achieving net-zero carbon emissions. This shift was prominently experienced in regions such as North America, Europe, and some Asian countries.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has wreaked havoc on people's lives all around the world. Fuel requirements have been reduced as governments urge people to stay home to combat the COVID-19 epidemic. The pandemic has reduced gasoline consumption and pushed corn-based fuel to the side-lines, while several ethanol plants have reduced or ceased production globally. This had a negative impact on the sales of the companies operating in the bioethanol and biodiesel market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration.

The transportation grade bioethanol is majorly being produced by sugarcane. Sugarcane molasses is a by-product of sugarcane products utilized to make bioethanol. The transportation grade bioethanol market is segmented by raw materials, namely sugarcane, corn, wheat, and others. Currently, sugarcane is leading the market, which captures around 60% of the market.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

CropEnergies AG

Cristal Union

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Petrobras

Tereos S.A

Alcogroup S.A.

Vivergo Fuels Limited

BlueFire Renewables Inc.

Pannonia Bio Zrt.

Aemetis, Inc.

BP p.l.c.

POET, LLC

Green Plains Inc.

Valero Energy Corporation

Raizen S.A.

GranBio

Vertex Bioenergy

Beta Renewables S.p.A.

Tezkim

Almagest

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Shift from First Generation Bioethanol to Second Generation Bioethanol

1.1.1.2 Advances in Bioethanol Production Technologies

1.1.1.3 Increasing Fossil Fuel Prices Due to Russia and Ukraine Conflict

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.3.4 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Transportation Grade Bioethanol Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increased Consumer Awareness and Preference toward Sustainable Products

1.2.1.2 Increased Investment in Transportation Grade Bioethanol Production

1.2.1.3 Stringent Rules and Regulations Related to Carbon Emissions

1.2.1.4 Growing Automotive Industry

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Cost of Cellulosic Ethanol Compared to First Generation Bioethanol

1.2.2.2 Complex Production Process

1.2.2.3 Availability of Substitutes

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development

1.2.3.2 Market Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

1.2.4.3 Collaborations and Alliances

1.2.4.4 Collaborations and Alliances, 2019-2022

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Increasing Use of Biofuels in the Aviation Industry

1.2.5.2 Technological Advancements and Increased R&D for the Generation of Bioethanol from Algae

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

2 Application

2.1 Transportation Grade Bioethanol Market - Applications and Specifications

2.1.1 Transportation Grade Bioethanol Market (by End Use)

2.1.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

2.1.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

2.1.1.3 Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

2.1.1.4 Aviation

2.2 Demand Analysis of Transportation Grade Bioethanol Market (by End-Use), Value and Volume Data

3 Products

3.1 Transportation Grade Bioethanol Market - Products and Specifications

3.1.1 Transportation Grade Bioethanol Market (by Raw Material)

3.1.1.1 Sugarcane

3.1.1.2 Corn

3.1.1.3 Wheat

3.1.1.4 Others

3.2 Demand Analysis of Transportation Grade Bioethanol Market (by Raw Material), Value and Volume Data

3.3 Transportation Grade Bioethanol Market (by Fuel Blend)

3.3.1 Transportation Grade Bioethanol Market (by Fuel Blend)

3.3.1.1 E5

3.3.1.2 E10

3.3.1.3 E15 to E75

3.3.1.4 E85 to E100

3.4 Demand Analysis of Transportation Grade Bioethanol Market (by Fuel Blend), Value and Volume Data

3.5 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix, 2021

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.6.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

3.6.2 Patent Analysis (by Organization)

3.7 Global and Regional Level: Average Pricing Analysis

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking

5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

5.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies

5.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies

5.2 Company Profiles

