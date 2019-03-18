Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Analysis 2016-2019 and Outlook to 2024 - Rising Demand for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based Transport Management Systems

DUBLIN, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global transportation management systems (TMS) market to grow with a CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.

The study on transportation management systems (TMS) market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024. The report on the global transportation management systems (TMS) market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024.

The report on transportation management systems (TMS) market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global transportation management systems (TMS) market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global transportation management systems (TMS) market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings



Drivers

Rising demand for Software as a Service (SaaS)-based transport management system

The growing need for a transportation management system

Enhanced efficiency in the process upon TMS solutions

Restraints

Lack of awareness about the transport management system

Opportunities

Growing digitalization in emerging economies

Increasing emphasis on customer service

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the transportation management systems (TMS) market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the transportation management systems (TMS) market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global transportation management systems (TMS) market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Highlights

2.2. Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Projection

2.3. Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Components

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Transportation Mode

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment Type

3.4.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market



4. Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market by Components

5.1. Hardware

5.2. Solutions

5.2.1. Operations Management

5.2.1.1. Driving Monitoring

5.2.1.2. Risk Management

5.2.1.3. Real-Time Vehicle and Asset Tracking

5.2.1.4. Predictive Fleet Maintenance

5.2.1.5. Mapping and Route Guidance

5.2.1.6. Others

5.2.2. Traffic Management

5.2.2.1. Parking Management

5.2.2.2. Information Management

5.2.2.3. Signaling

5.2.2.4. Automatic Number Plate Recognition

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Support and Maintenance

5.3.2. Others



6. Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market by Transportation Mode

6.1. Roadways

6.2. Seaways



7. Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market by Deployment Type

7.1. On-premise

7.2. On-demand



8. Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market by Application

8.1. Industrial Transportation

8.2. Consumer Goods and Retail Transportation

8.3. Logistics Transportation

8.4. Electronics and Electrical Transportation

8.5. Food & Beverage Transportation

8.6. Others



9. Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market by Region 2018-2024

9.1. North America

9.2. Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.4. RoW



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1.Competitive Landscape in the Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market

10.2.Companies Profiled

10.2.1. MercuryGate International Inc.

10.2.2. Amber Road Inc.

10.2.3. Kratzer Automation AG

10.2.4. BluJay Solutions

10.2.5. Omnitracs, LLC

10.2.6. inet-logistics GmbH

10.2.7. CTSI-Global

10.2.8. The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

10.2.9. JDA Software Group Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qqr2nt/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

