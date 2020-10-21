Global Trauma Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Trauma Devices estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Internal Fixators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the External Fixators segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Trauma Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 407-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acumed LLC

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

Bioretec Ltd.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

DePuy Synthes

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group NV

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Trauma Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Trauma Devices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Trauma Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Internal Fixators (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Internal Fixators (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Internal Fixators (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: External Fixators (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: External Fixators (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: External Fixators (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Upper Extremity (Surgical Site) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Upper Extremity (Surgical Site) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Upper Extremity (Surgical Site) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Lower Extremity (Surgical Site) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Lower Extremity (Surgical Site) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Lower Extremity (Surgical Site) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Trauma Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Trauma Devices Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Trauma Devices Market in the United States by

Surgical Site: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Trauma Devices Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Trauma Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Trauma Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by

Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Trauma Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Trauma Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Trauma Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Trauma Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Trauma

Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Trauma Devices Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Trauma Devices Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Surgical Site for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Trauma Devices Market by Surgical Site:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Trauma Devices in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Trauma Devices Market Review in China in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Trauma Devices Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Trauma Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Trauma Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Trauma Devices Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Trauma Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020-2027



Table 65: Trauma Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Trauma Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: Trauma Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Trauma Devices Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: French Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Trauma Devices Market in France by Surgical Site:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: French Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Trauma Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: French Trauma Devices Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Trauma Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: German Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Trauma Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019



Table 84: German Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Trauma Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: German Trauma Devices Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Trauma Devices Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Italian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Surgical Site for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019



Table 93: Italian Trauma Devices Market by Surgical Site:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Italian Demand for Trauma Devices in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Trauma Devices Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Italian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Trauma Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Trauma Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: United Kingdom Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Trauma Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Trauma Devices Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: United Kingdom Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis

by Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Trauma Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: United Kingdom Trauma Devices Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 106: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Spanish Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 108: Trauma Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Spanish Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by

Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Trauma Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Trauma Devices Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 114: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 115: Russian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Trauma Devices Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: Russian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Russian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Trauma Devices Market in Russia by Surgical Site:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 120: Russian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Russian Trauma Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Trauma Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 123: Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 125: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020-2027



Table 128: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown

by Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 131: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 134: Trauma Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Trauma Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Trauma Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Surgical

Site: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Trauma Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 145: Trauma Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Australian Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Australian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Trauma Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Australian Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019



Table 150: Australian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Trauma Devices Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Australian Trauma Devices Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 154: Indian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Indian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 156: Trauma Devices Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Indian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Indian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by

Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 159: Trauma Devices Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: Indian Trauma Devices Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Trauma Devices Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 162: Indian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 163: Trauma Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: South Korean Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Trauma Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: South Korean Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019



Table 168: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Trauma Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: South Korean Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 172: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Trauma Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Trauma Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Surgical Site for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share

Analysis by Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Trauma Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Rest of Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 181: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 182: Trauma Devices Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Latin American Trauma Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019



Table 189: Latin American Trauma Devices Market by Surgical

Site: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Latin American Demand for Trauma Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Trauma Devices Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 193: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 194: Trauma Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020-2027



Table 197: Trauma Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Argentinean Trauma Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 200: Trauma Devices Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 201: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 202: Trauma Devices Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Brazilian Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Brazilian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Trauma Devices Market in Brazil by Surgical Site:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 206: Brazilian Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019



Table 207: Brazilian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Trauma Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 209: Brazilian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Brazilian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 211: Trauma Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Mexican Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Mexican Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Trauma Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Mexican Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019



Table 216: Mexican Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Trauma Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Mexican Trauma Devices Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 219: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 220: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 222: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020

to 2027



Table 224: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by

Surgical Site: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 225: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Trauma Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 228: Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 229: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 230: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 231: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 232: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: The Middle East Trauma Devices Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 234: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 235: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020 to 2027



Table 236: The Middle East Trauma Devices Historic Market by

Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 237: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 238: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 240: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 241: Iranian Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 242: Trauma Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 243: Iranian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 244: Iranian Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 245: Trauma Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period

2012-2019



Table 246: Iranian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Trauma

Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: Iranian Trauma Devices Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 249: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 250: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 251: Trauma Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 252: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020-2027



Table 254: Trauma Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 255: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by

Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Israeli Trauma Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 257: Trauma Devices Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 258: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 259: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 260: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 261: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 262: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period 2020-2027



Table 263: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019



Table 264: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market by Surgical

Site: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 265: Saudi Arabian Demand for Trauma Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 266: Trauma Devices Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 267: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 268: Trauma Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 269: United Arab Emirates Trauma Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 270: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 271: Trauma Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Surgical Site for the Period 2020-2027



Table 272: United Arab Emirates Trauma Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019



Table 273: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 274: Trauma Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 275: United Arab Emirates Trauma Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 276: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 277: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent



