Global Trauma Devices Industry
Global Trauma Devices Market to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2020, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Trauma Devices estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027. Internal Fixators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the External Fixators segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Trauma Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 407-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Acumed LLC
- Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions
- Bioretec Ltd.
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- DePuy Synthes
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stryker Corporation
- Wright Medical Group NV
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Trauma Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Trauma Devices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Trauma Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Internal Fixators (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Internal Fixators (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Internal Fixators (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: External Fixators (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: External Fixators (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: External Fixators (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Upper Extremity (Surgical Site) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Upper Extremity (Surgical Site) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Upper Extremity (Surgical Site) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Lower Extremity (Surgical Site) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Lower Extremity (Surgical Site) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Lower Extremity (Surgical Site) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Ambulatory Surgical Centers (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Trauma Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Trauma Devices Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Trauma Devices Market in the United States by
Surgical Site: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Trauma Devices Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Trauma Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Trauma Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by
Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Trauma Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Trauma Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Trauma Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Trauma Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period
2012-2019
Table 45: Japanese Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Trauma
Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Trauma Devices Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Trauma Devices Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Chinese Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Surgical Site for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Trauma Devices Market by Surgical Site:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Trauma Devices in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Trauma Devices Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Trauma Devices Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Trauma Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Trauma Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Trauma Devices Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Trauma Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020-2027
Table 65: Trauma Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Trauma Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: Trauma Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Trauma Devices Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: French Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Trauma Devices Market in France by Surgical Site:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: French Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Trauma Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Trauma Devices Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Trauma Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Trauma Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019
Table 84: German Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Trauma Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Trauma Devices Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Trauma Devices Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: Italian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Surgical Site for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian Trauma Devices Market by Surgical Site:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Italian Demand for Trauma Devices in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Trauma Devices Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: Italian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Trauma Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Trauma Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: United Kingdom Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Trauma Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Trauma Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: United Kingdom Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis
by Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Trauma Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: United Kingdom Trauma Devices Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 106: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Spanish Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 108: Trauma Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Spanish Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by
Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Trauma Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Trauma Devices Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 114: Spanish Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 115: Russian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Trauma Devices Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 117: Russian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Russian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Trauma Devices Market in Russia by Surgical Site:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 120: Russian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Russian Trauma Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Trauma Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 123: Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 125: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020-2027
Table 128: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 131: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 134: Trauma Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Trauma Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Trauma Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Surgical
Site: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Trauma Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 145: Trauma Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Australian Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Australian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Trauma Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Australian Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019
Table 150: Australian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Trauma Devices Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Australian Trauma Devices Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 154: Indian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Indian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 156: Trauma Devices Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 157: Indian Trauma Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Indian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review by
Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 159: Trauma Devices Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: Indian Trauma Devices Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Trauma Devices Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 162: Indian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 163: Trauma Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: South Korean Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Trauma Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: South Korean Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019
Table 168: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Trauma Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: South Korean Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 172: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Trauma Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Trauma Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Surgical Site for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market Share
Analysis by Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Trauma Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Rest of Asia-Pacific Trauma Devices Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 181: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 182: Trauma Devices Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 186: Latin American Trauma Devices Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period
2020-2027
Table 188: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019
Table 189: Latin American Trauma Devices Market by Surgical
Site: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Latin American Demand for Trauma Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Trauma Devices Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Latin American Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 193: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 194: Trauma Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020-2027
Table 197: Trauma Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Argentinean Trauma Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 200: Trauma Devices Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 201: Argentinean Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 202: Trauma Devices Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Brazilian Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Brazilian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Trauma Devices Market in Brazil by Surgical Site:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 206: Brazilian Trauma Devices Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019
Table 207: Brazilian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Trauma Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 209: Brazilian Trauma Devices Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Brazilian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 211: Trauma Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Mexican Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Mexican Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Trauma Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Mexican Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019
Table 216: Mexican Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Trauma Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Mexican Trauma Devices Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 219: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 220: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020
to 2027
Table 224: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by
Surgical Site: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Trauma Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Trauma Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 228: Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 229: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 230: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 231: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 232: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 233: The Middle East Trauma Devices Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 234: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 235: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020 to 2027
Table 236: The Middle East Trauma Devices Historic Market by
Surgical Site in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 237: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Surgical Site for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 238: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: Trauma Devices Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 240: The Middle East Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 241: Iranian Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 242: Trauma Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 243: Iranian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 244: Iranian Market for Trauma Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgical Site for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 245: Trauma Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period
2012-2019
Table 246: Iranian Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Trauma
Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 248: Iranian Trauma Devices Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 249: Trauma Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 250: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 251: Trauma Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 252: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 253: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2020-2027
Table 254: Trauma Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Surgical Site: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 255: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Israeli Trauma Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 257: Trauma Devices Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 258: Israeli Trauma Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 259: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 260: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 261: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 262: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Surgical Site for the Period 2020-2027
Table 263: Trauma Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019
Table 264: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market by Surgical
Site: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 265: Saudi Arabian Demand for Trauma Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 266: Trauma Devices Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 267: Saudi Arabian Trauma Devices Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 268: Trauma Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 269: United Arab Emirates Trauma Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 270: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 271: Trauma Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Surgical Site for the Period 2020-2027
Table 272: United Arab Emirates Trauma Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Surgical Site: 2012-2019
Table 273: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Surgical Site: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 274: Trauma Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 275: United Arab Emirates Trauma Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 276: Trauma Devices Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 277: Trauma Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
