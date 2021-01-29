Global Travel Collection Expands, Adds 70 Premium Travel Advisors

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Travel Collection (GTC), the world's largest collection of travel industry agents and agencies serving luxury leisure, VIP corporate and entertainment travel needs worldwide, continues to expand its presence, adding 70 new travel advisors to its team in six months. The advisors, 25 of which hail from the United Kingdom, consist of well-established names in the industry as well as travel agency newcomers.

"Even though travel is one of the industries that has been most affected by the pandemic, many advisors see the plentiful opportunities for when demand returns," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "Those who are truly determined to succeed are seeking affiliation with trusted travel companies that offer best-in-class training, support, business development tools and technology. Our new advisors recognize all of that in Global Travel Collection, and we are fortunate to have them join our team."

Global Travel Collection represents the largest and most sophisticated community of luxury travel agencies, including the well-established networks of Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group, and Colletts Travel, as well as Andrew Harper, In the Know Experiences, All Star Travel Group and R. Crusoe & Son. It's comprised of highly successful and driven global travel entrepreneurs, all of whom take pride in their stellar reputations and industry leadership.

Global Travel Collection provides advisors with the support they need to run service-oriented businesses and immersive sophisticated marketing programs to drive business. The scale and influence of Global Travel Collection, as part of Internova Travel Group, also means that advisors have access the industry's most desirable commercial deals.

"I was eager to become a part of Global Travel Collection because of their incredible reputation, not only with travel providers and vendors, but with other advisors in the industry," said luxury travel advisor Lori McMurtry , Protravel, Global Travel Collection . "The overall support that is provided to their advisors is extremely valuable."

"I loved the fact that All Star Travel Group has established brand notoriety," said Renae Kyle, All Star Travel Group, Global Travel Collection. "I wanted to be part of a boutique high-end brand, but also have access to a larger support structure, a seasoned team, training and professional development, and competitive travel programs."

"With Global Travel Collection, I get the best of everything," said Estee Gubbay, Protravel, Global Travel Collection. "I receive support from a local office, the power of a huge player in the travel industry, leading-edge technology and a company that empowers its agents."

"My clients can experience the very best that travel has to offer with Global Travel Collection," said David Scheich, Protravel, Global Travel Collection. "The SELECT Hotels & Resorts amenity-driven program, for example, is a huge draw."

"Global Travel Collection is a firm, which respects the work of its members, provides deep functional systems supporting two-way communication, enables us as professionals to access information and multiple support teams easily and quickly, and, most importantly, has invested in robust systems that allows us to sell quality travel at the highest level of professional skills," said Helen E. Land, Protravel, Global Travel Collection. "I am delighted that I made my decision to join."

Internationally, the company has been a strong advocate for the travel community.

"With the ongoing lockdowns worldwide, specifically in the United Kingdom, travel advisors are joining Global Travel Collection because of the strength and commitment we have not only to our travel advisors, but to the entire travel industry as a whole," said Jason Oshiokpekhai, Managing Director, GTC UK. "We will continue to do everything in our power to support travel advisors with various business opportunities here in the United Kingdom and globally."

With the strategic structure of Global Travel Collection, a tremendous amount of support is offered to advisors through training. The award-winning New to Industry Travel Advisor Bootcamp is relaunching in February and it provides advisors with the knowledge and necessary tools for travel industry entrepreneurs to start and grow a successful travel business. This multi-dimensional and fully comprehensive program is also 100% virtual.

The Journeys program by Global Travel Collection, which has become the gold standard in luxury travel advisor training and business development, is designed to cultivate advisors who aspire to the concierge level of travel advisory services.

"With endless opportunities in the travel industry, Global Travel Collection nurtures advisors to take their business to the next level," said Cindy Schlansky, Chief Development Officer of Global Travel Collection. "Our value proposition has helped us keep and attract top tier talent. We are thrilled to have these new advisors on our team as we continue our growth in this modern age of travel."

Advisors interested in learning more about affiliation with Global Travel Collection can contact [email protected].

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC) is the world's largest collection of international luxury travel agencies, including the well-established networks of Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group, and Colletts Travel, as well as Andrew Harper, In the Know Experiences, All Star Travel Group and R. Crusoe & Son. GTC advisors and agencies are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. The combined global reach and leverage translates into value, recognition, and preferential treatment for its world travelers.

