Global Travel Technology Market Report 2022 to 2027 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Travel Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global travel technology market size reached US$ 8.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.67% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Travel technology refers to the integration of information and communication technology in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry. It allows organizations to automate various processes, such as booking and tracking flights, hotels, tours and enable a common interface to connect travel agents with the consumers. It also aids in creating customized itineraries, finding the most suitable prices and schedules, converting currency, managing travel insurance and offering travel advice to the user.

Significant growth in the travel and tourism sector, along with the rising need for automation across industries, is among the key factors driving the market. Furthermore, widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and SaaS-based models are also providing a boost to the market growth.

For instance, organizations are increasingly employing robotic process automation (RPA) to streamline and automatically process applications, manage bookings and paperwork to minimize human errors. Also, AI provides interactive conversational platforms, such as virtual support agents and chatbots, that can directly address the consumer's requirements, thereby enhancing their overall experience.

Additionally, various technological advancements, including the employment of recognition technologies and the integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the adoption of smart devices, are also creating a positive impact on the market growth.

Various fingerprint and facial recognition systems are employed in hotels and other public spaces to automate check-in, check-out and payment processes. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, increasing consumer expenditure capacities and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Amadeus IT Group SA, CRS Technologies India Pvt Ltd, Lemax, mTrip, Navitaire LLC, Qtech Software Private Limited, Sabre Corporation, Tramada Systems Pty Ltd, Travelport International Limited, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global travel technology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global travel technology market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global travel technology market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Travel Technology Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Airline & Hospitality IT Solutions

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Global Distribution System (GDS)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Travel Industry

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Tourism Industry

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Hospitality Industry

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Indicators



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Amadeus IT Group SA

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.2 CRS Technologies India Pvt Ltd

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Lemax

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 mTrip

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Navitaire LLC

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Qtech Software Private Limited

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Sabre Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Tramada Systems Pty Ltd

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Travelport International Limited

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

