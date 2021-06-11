Global Travel Vaccines Market to witness $ 2.23 Bn growth during 2021-2025 | Bharat Biotech Ltd., CSL Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc to emerge as major players | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report

The travel vaccines market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Travel Vaccines Market Participants:

Bharat Biotech Ltd.: The company offers vaccines such as Biohib, Biopolio, Comvac-3, HNVAC, Indir ab, JENVAC, Revac-B, and others.

CSL Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of vaccines and specialty medicines that meet unique, local public health needs.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

The company offers a wide portfolio of travel vaccines in the industry, covering diseases such as hepatitis A and B, rabies, typhoid, and cholera.

Travel Vaccines Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Travel vaccines market is segmented as below:

Type

Influenza



Diphtheria



Hepatitis



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The travel vaccines market is driven by an increase in global travel and migration. In addition, changes in the demographic profile of travelers globally are expected to trigger the travel vaccines market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

