Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market to observe $ 975.62 Million growth during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Jun 07, 2021, 18:10 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 975.62 million during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the treasury and risk management software market to register a CAGR of almost 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report!
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Calypso Technology Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, ION Group, Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, SAP SE, TreasuryXpress Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV are some of the major market participants. The increasing focus on reducing capital risk will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Treasury and Risk Management Software Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40117
Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the treasury and risk management software market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Calypso Technology Inc., EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, ION Group, Kyriba Corp., Murex SAS, SAP SE, TreasuryXpress Inc., and Wolters Kluwer NV.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Treasury and Risk Management Software Market size
- Treasury and Risk Management Software Market trends
- Treasury and Risk Management Software Market industry analysis
The rising need for intelligent treasury management software is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market - Global governance risk and compliance platform market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Request a Free Sample Report
Global RegTech Market - Global RegTech market is segmented by end-user (large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Request a Free Sample Report
Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist treasury and risk management software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the treasury and risk management software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the treasury and risk management software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of treasury and risk management software market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Market segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Intelligent treasury management software
- Blockchain in treasury operations
- Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Calypso Technology Inc.
- EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.
- Fidelity National Information Services Inc.
- Finastra
- ION Group
- Kyriba Corp.
- Murex SAS
- SAP SE
- TreasuryXpress Inc.
- Wolters Kluwer NV
PART 13: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/treasury-and-risk-management-software-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
https://www.technavio.com/report/treasury-and-risk-management-software-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Republish_004_wk24_report&utm_content=IRTNTR40117
Share this article