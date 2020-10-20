Global Treasury teams complete a Production Trial of Ivno's MINT Platform - Delivering cost effective, 24/7 immediately reconciled intra-group value transfer and enhanced liquidity management

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- London based fintech Ivno, launches its MINT Platform (Multinational Intra-group Transfer); transforming Treasury value transfer and liquidity management for large multinational organisations. In conjunction with enterprise software firm, R3, a successful Production Trial was carried out with Treasury teams from six global organisations from the banking and corporate sectors. The Trial concluded with a client-specific business case, demonstrating the significant potential savings and revenue opportunities.

Ivno's customer feedback, experience, and market testing, confirms that future-focused Treasury functions will be prime beneficiaries of recent advances in technology, with opportunities for efficiency, control and risk reduction. The Trial reinforced the benefits of the new world of instantly reconciled, 24/7 value movement, to meet liquidity management requirements.

The in-depth Trial addressed modern-day Treasury challenges including: multi region liquidity & balance sheet management, on demand liquidity provision, the management of counterparty risk, and delivering P&L to the group. Participants were able to use a mixture of guided simulations and direct access to a pre-configured, bespoke multi-national Ivno MINT infrastructure, to create corporate branded tokens and execute native Ivno functionality, delivering immediate value, using high quality collateral, on demand.

Ivno MINT, built on R3's enterprise blockchain platform, Corda, enables immediate and final transfer of value between internal entities, at a volume and scale applicable to the largest global businesses. This is estimated to contribute significantly to overall Treasury profitability and savings; reducing the effect of trapped cash and liquidity costs, with an opportunity for return on underlying assets.

Aaron Grantham, Ivno CEO said: "At Ivno we are delighted to have engaged with some of the great global Treasury organisations, and wish to thank them each for their high level of engagement during the course of the in-depth Trial. Our mission, with MINT, is to drive efficiency, improve controls and reduce risk at scale, for today's businesses. We look forward to welcoming further businesses to evaluate the impact Ivno MINT would have on their Treasury function."

Cathy Minter, R3 CRO, said: "MINT is an exciting step towards immediate and final transfer of value between internal entities. The tokenization of assets is one of the most promising applications of enterprise blockchain, and Corda was designed with privacy, scalability and strong governance at its core—making it the ideal platform for projects such as collateral backed tokens. We look forward to seeing Ivno's platform help treasuries maintain multi-region liquidity and better balance sheet management."

About R3

R3 is an enterprise software firm that is pioneering digital industry transformation. We deliver purpose-built blockchain technology for all types of businesses in all industries.

Developed in collaboration with our ecosystem, our enterprise blockchain platform Corda is transforming entire industries by digitalizing the processes and systems that firms rely on to connect and transact with each other. Our blockchain ecosystem is the largest in the world with more than 350 institutions deploying and building on Corda and Corda Enterprise. Our customers and partners have access to a network of leading systems integrators, cloud providers, technology firms, software vendors, corporates and banks.

To ensure our customers derive the greatest value from their investment, we provide services and support to shorten time-to-market, as well as guidance on implementation, integration and building ecosystems based on a blockchain platform. Learn more at www.r3.com and www.corda.net .

About Ivno

Ivno provides real-time, secure, instant movement of value with certainty of funds transfer for financial markets, based on immobilised collateral with proven legal enforceability. The Ivno solution also delivers a universal C&CE & HQLA level 1 digital collateral solution. The Distributed Ledger Technology platform is designed from the ground up for enterprise robustness & scalability, and interoperable with any existing or future CorDapp, the platform is built for optimal performance and uses unique cryptographic techniques for control and security.

Ivno can offer a range of options and engagement models to deliver efficiencies for Treasuries, and other instant value delivery use cases for financial institutions. Learn more about us and our products at: http://www.ivno.io .

