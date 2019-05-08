Global TRIAC Market Forecast to Reach US$236.663 million by 2023

DUBLIN, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TRIAC Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The TRIAC market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.84% to reach US$236.663 million by 2023, from US$200.059 million in 2017. TRIAC stands for TRIode for Alternating Current and is used for switching AC applications as it can transfer high voltage and high current over both parts of AC waveform, commonly used in lighting and motor control. The TRIAC market will grow during the next five years on account of the cost benefits the use of TRIAC provides over using standard thyristors as TRIACS can conduct in both directions as compared to Silicon Controlled Rectifies (SCR) and increasing the demand for TRIACs by electrical manufacturers and industries. In addition, the increasing use of household electronics, due to improvements in standard of living and the from thyristors, constant technological advancements will also add to the growing demand for TRIAC. However, TRIACs low ratings and reliability as compared to SCR will limit the growing demand for TRIACs. The North American region held a substantial share in the market due to high use of industrial and residential motors, lighting and other devices which require AC switching. Asia Pacific region will see many growth opportunities due to industrialization, increasing infrastructure expenditure and better standard of living.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top-down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the TRIAC value chain. The last step involves complete market engineering which includes analyzing the data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.



Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the TRIAC Market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. TRIAC Market by Mounting Type

5.1. Surface Mount

5.2. Through Holes

5.3. Bare Die



6. TRIAC Market by VDRM

6.1. Under 400

6.2. Between 400 and 800

6.3. Above 800



7. TRIAC Market by End-User

7.1. Residential

7.2. Industrial

7.3. Government



8. TRIAC Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.2. South America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.5. Asia Pacific



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Central Semiconductor Corp.

10.2. NTE Electronics, Inc.

10.3. Stmicroelectronics

10.4. Littelfuse, Inc

10.5. Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

10.6. Ween Semiconductors

10.7. Renesas Electronics Corporation

10.8. Sensata Technologies, Inc.

10.9. Fagor Electrnica



