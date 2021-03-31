Global Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Triple Offset Butterfly Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Triple Offset Butterfly Valves estimated at US$ 2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Stainless Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$ 1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cast Iron segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $832.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR



The Triple Offset Butterfly Valves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 832.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 656.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Cryogenic Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Cryogenic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 411.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 544.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 411.5 Million by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Triple Offset Butterfly Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

