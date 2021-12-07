Global TRK Inhibitors Market Report 2021: Vitrakvi and Rozlytrek have Gained Approval Bodies - A $2 Billion Opportunity by 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global TRK Inhibitors Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Trials insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the patent, price, dosage and sales analysis of the currently approved TRK inhibitors. On the basis of indication, the market is segment into lung, colorectal, breast, glioblastoma and papillary thyroid cancer. Keeping in mind the various driver and challenges, the future outlook of TRK inhibitors has also been analyzed in the report.

The advancement in the field of biotechnology has promoted the recognition of the presence of targetable genomic alterations across multiple tumor types. Lately, researchers have identified NTRK gene fusions involving NTRK1, NTRK2, or NTRK3 encoding the neurotropin receptors TRKA, TRKB, and TRKC respectively as the oncogenic driver in several adult and pediatric cancers.

Their critical role in the development, progression, and metastasis of cancer has made it potential target as an alternative for the treatment for the cancer. Since then, researchers have indulged in several research and development activities for the development of effective TRK inhibitors.

Currently, two TRK inhibitors including Vitrakvi and Rozlytrek have gained approval bodies for the management of NTRK positive solid tumors. The commercial launch of these drugs in the market has shown to completely transform the paradigm treatment of NTRK positive cancer.

Since their introduction into the market, these drugs have shown high adoption rates which is mainly attributed to their high specificity and selectivity to NTRK genes, and its ability to overcome the limitation of conventional cancer therapies. Apart from this, these drugs have shown to cross the blood brain barrier, thus indicating its potential role in brain tumors.

In addition to approved drugs, the global pipeline of TRK inhibitors is highly crowded which suggests a brighter future of these inhibitors. The other TRK inhibitors in the pipeline are mainly developed to overcome the resistance to first generation TRK inhibitors. Selitrectinib (LOXO-195) and Repotrectinib (TPX-005) are the two next generation TRK inhibitors which have efficacy against TRK with acquired resistance.

Currently, these are present in phase-II clinical trial and are expected to enter the market during the forthcoming years. Furthermore, several other potential candidates including Taletrectinib, VMD928, ICP723, and CHC2014 are also present in early phase of clinical trials and have shown promising preclinical activities.

The overall TRK inhibitor market is highly competitive and the key players working in market are AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Bayer, Loxo Oncology, Innocare, Ono Pharmaceutical, and Turning Point Therapeutics. The pharmaceutical giants have adopted several strategies to remain at forefront including agreement, mergers, joint ventures, collaboration, or acquisitions.

For instance in May, 2021 AUM Biosciences entered into collaboration agreement with Handok and CMG Pharmaceutical for the worldwide development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights of CHC2014 which is highly specific and efficacious pan-TRK inhibitor.

Currently, the global TRK inhibitor market is present at nascent stage owing to the approval of two drugs. However, it is expected that the coming years will witness tremendous growth rates in the market which is mainly due to increase in prevalence of cancer and the unmet need for the targeted therapy. Apart from this, the increase in awareness about the availability of drugs, upcoming new drugs approval, and rise in government initiatives will also boost the growth of market.

United States is anticipated to have a dominant share in the market during the forecast period, due to rise in awareness about new drugs for treatment, availability of all major companies in the region, the introduction of new drugs, and high prevalence of cancer in the region.

Apart from this, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies including Vitrakvi Co-Pay by Bayer or Rozlytrek Co-Pay by Genentech to reduce the out of pocket cost associated with drugs will also increase the adoption rates of TRK inhibitor drugs in the region.

