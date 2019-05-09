Global Truck as a Service (TaaS) Industry to 2023 with Daimler, Fleet Advantage, Fleet Complete, Trimble, and Volkswagen Dominating
May 09, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Truck-as-a-Service Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The truck-as-a-service market will register a CAGR of nearly 22% by 2023.
Digital transformation in trucking industry will be a key factor driving the growth of the market
The digital transformation in trucking industry is on rise as OEMs and technology suppliers are recalibrating their business strategies. The truck manufacturers are focusing on leveraging technologies. Implementation of various technologies such as implementation of telematics in trucking services is likely to fuel the market during the forecast period.
Growth of e-commerce industry
The global truck-as-a-service market is witnessing the growth of e-commerce industry owing to the high penetration of internet and increased number of smartphone users. The growth in online shopping has a direct impact on the global truck-as-a-service market. E-commerce is generating more freight that moves by truck, which includes drayage, truckloads or last-mile. Thus, with the growth of e commerce industry the demand for truck as a service increases.
Shortage of truck drivers
Most of the drivers in trucking industry are retiring, and most people are unwilling to take up this profession. The health related fatalities of truck drivers are increasing, ranging from minors to major afflictions. As the truck-as-service works on a pay-per-use model, the reduction in the use of truck services will negatively affect the market growth.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies. Factors such as the growth of e-commerce and the digital transformation in trucking industry, will provide considerable growth opportunities to truck-as-a-service manufactures.
Key Players
- Daimler AG
- Fleet Advantage LLC
- Fleet Complete
- Trimble Inc.
- Volkswagen AG
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE
- Comparison by service
- Digital freight brokerage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Telematics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Data analytics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Truck platooning - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by service
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of blockchain in trucking
- Advent of over-the-air software updates
- The emergence of electric trucks
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Daimler AG
- Fleet Advantage LLC
- Fleet Complete
- Trimble Inc.
- Volkswagen AG
