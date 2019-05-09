Global Truck as a Service (TaaS) Industry to 2023 with Daimler, Fleet Advantage, Fleet Complete, Trimble, and Volkswagen Dominating

DUBLIN, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Truck-as-a-Service Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The truck-as-a-service market will register a CAGR of nearly 22% by 2023.

Digital transformation in trucking industry will be a key factor driving the growth of the market

The digital transformation in trucking industry is on rise as OEMs and technology suppliers are recalibrating their business strategies. The truck manufacturers are focusing on leveraging technologies. Implementation of various technologies such as implementation of telematics in trucking services is likely to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Growth of e-commerce industry

The global truck-as-a-service market is witnessing the growth of e-commerce industry owing to the high penetration of internet and increased number of smartphone users. The growth in online shopping has a direct impact on the global truck-as-a-service market. E-commerce is generating more freight that moves by truck, which includes drayage, truckloads or last-mile. Thus, with the growth of e commerce industry the demand for truck as a service increases.

Shortage of truck drivers

Most of the drivers in trucking industry are retiring, and most people are unwilling to take up this profession. The health related fatalities of truck drivers are increasing, ranging from minors to major afflictions. As the truck-as-service works on a pay-per-use model, the reduction in the use of truck services will negatively affect the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies. Factors such as the growth of e-commerce and the digital transformation in trucking industry, will provide considerable growth opportunities to truck-as-a-service manufactures.

Key Players

Daimler AG

Fleet Advantage LLC

Fleet Complete

Trimble Inc.

Volkswagen AG

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE



Comparison by service

Digital freight brokerage - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Telematics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Data analytics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Truck platooning - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of blockchain in trucking

Advent of over-the-air software updates

The emergence of electric trucks

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Daimler AG

Fleet Advantage LLC

Fleet Complete

Trimble Inc.

Volkswagen AG

