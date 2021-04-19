Global True Wireless Headphones Market Report 2021: Outlook and Forecast to 2026 After the Paradigm Shift After the Launch of Apple's AirPods
Apr 19, 2021, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "True Wireless Headphones Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global true wireless headphones market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during 2020-2026.
The market has witnessed a paradigm shift after the launch of Apple's AirPods at the end of 2016. The sale of AirPods was substantially high and encouraged several global manufacturers to launch their own product lines. Music enthusiasts are investing in high-quality earphones and headphones that are compatible with portable devices for high-quality sound and enhanced audio experience.
In 2020, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, a temporary setback was witnessed in the headphone industry with disruption in component manufacturing and supply management as well as the closure of assembly lines across major and emerging markets. However, the market revived by June/July 2020 due to the rise in demand for headphones.
The introduction of hearables - wireless in-ear listening devices - has offered significant impetus to the market's growth. These devices perform functions of smart wireless headphones, hearing aids, fitness tracker wearables, and speech modulation devices. While truly wireless earbuds have been at the forefront of innovations, vendors have started to incorporate innovative technology such as active noise canceling, gesture recognition and control, active head tracking, biometric monitoring, 3D surround sound delivery, and onboard storage in their headphones variants, thereby boosting the market growth.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
Bose, Apple, Samsung, Sony, Sennheiser, Jabra, Xiaomi, and Skullcandy are the major vendors in the global market. Major players compete in various rounds such as the introduction of new products, technology, and online presence. The growth of vendors depends on market conditions, technological innovations, industry development, as well as the early revival of the supply side amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Many key leading vendors focus on the European and North American regions. To capitalize on the expected increasing demand from APAC, Latin America, and MEA, key players are expanding their geographical presence by increasing foothold in emerging markets. In 2020, over 200 companies, including key, prominent, and small-scale vendors were engaged in the manufacturing of true wireless headphones.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the true wireless headphones market?
- What is the true wireless headphones market growth?
- What are the factors driving the true wireless earbuds market growth?
- What is the size of the headphone market size in India?
- Who are the key companies/players in the true wireless headphones market?
Prominent Vendors
- Apple
- GN Audio (Jabra)
- Sony
- Samsung
Other Prominent Vendors
- 1More
- Anker
- LITLIT
- Audio-Technica
- Avanca
- Bang & Olufsen
- BBK Electronics
- Blaupunkt
- Imagine Marketing (boAt)
- Bose
- Cambridge Audio
- Crazybaby
- Creative
- Earin
- Gonoise
- Huawei
- JAM
- JLab Audio
- Jaybird
- JAYS
- JVCKENWOOD
- LYPERTEK
- LG
- Master & Dynamic
- Meizu
- Motorola
- Mymanu
- Nokia
- Nuheara
- Onkyo & Pioneer
- Plantronics
- RHA
- Rowkin
- Sennheiser
- SOL Republic
- SoundMAGIC
- Soundpeats
- TREBLAB
- Waverly Labs
- Xiaomi
- Mobvoi
- QCY
- Monoprice
- Zound
- Klipsch
- Raycon
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact Of COVID-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 True Wireless Headphones as Hearables in A Connected Environment
8.2 Innovations Becoming Standard Offerings
8.3 Enhanced Features with Reduced Size Of Earbuds
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Value-Added Features Driving Adoption
9.2 Rising Demand From Users In Fitness Activities
9.3 Rising Number Of Tech-Savvy Consumers
9.4 Consumers Owning More Than One Headphone
9.5 Awareness Of NIHL Driving Noise Cancellation Segment
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Competition from Smart & Neckband Wireless Headphones
10.2 Consumer Health Concerns & Reduced Environmental Awareness
10.3 Availability of Counterfeit Products
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
12 Features
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Smart True Wireless Headphones
12.5 Non-Smart True Wireless Headphones
13 Price Range
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Premium Range
13.5 Moderate Range
13.6 Low Range
14 Noise Cancellation
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Active
14.5 Passive
15 Distribution Channel
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 E-Commerce Sites
15.4 Vendor Stores & Sites
15.5 Mass Market Players
15.6 Specialty Stores
15.7 Online Music Stores
15.8 Electronic Stores
15.9 Other Channels
16 Geography
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
16.3 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j021qa
