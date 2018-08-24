Global Tuberculosis (TB) Drugs/Therapeutics Market, 2018-2025 - Key Players are J&J Services, Lupin, Pfizer, Novartis, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global tuberculosis drugs/therapeutics (TB) market size is expected to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.







Rising prevalence of Multidrug Resistant (MDR) tuberculosis and HIV-tuberculosis co-infection is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. According to WHO, in 2017, the annual incidence of tuberculosis (TB) in India was 2.8 million cases, with an estimated 147,000 multi-drug resistant cases. India has the second highest estimation of HIV-TB co-infection cases per year, i.e., 87,000.







The TB drugs market is expected to witness high growth in the coming years due to development of shorter-regimen drug treatments and availability of private and public funding. The Nix-TB trial currently being conducted by TB Alliance in conjunction with Janssen Pharmaceuticals involves a combination of drugs, pretomanid, linezolid, and bedaquiline, which promises a cure for Extensively Drug Resistant (XDR) form of the disease within 6-9 months.







Apart from competitive dynamics, license agreements among players are providing opportunities for emerging drug manufacturers to grow in this space. In September 2015, Dishman Group received a license agreement from Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, LLC to produce the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for the drug Sirturo (bedaquiline), intended for MDR TB treatment. Dishman, apart from being an API supplier for Janssen's novel drug, is now listed as a licensed API manufacturer with the EMA, USFDA, and several Asian regulatory authorities.







Further key findings from the report suggest:

Collaborative efforts among international organizations and pharmaceutical players are spurring drug development and treatment access, which is expected to propel the growth of the tuberculosis drugs market

In March 2015 , a collaboration between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Janssen Global Services, LLC was undertaken to provide the drug bedaquiline free of cost to eligible MDR-tuberculosis patients

, a collaboration between the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Janssen Global Services, LLC was undertaken to provide the drug bedaquiline free of cost to eligible MDR-tuberculosis patients Based on disease type, the active tuberculosis drugs segment accounted for the largest share of 87.3% in 2016. If undiagnosed, latent tuberculosis has the potential to transform to the active form, which has led countries in Europe and North America to focus on early diagnosis and preventive measures

and to focus on early diagnosis and preventive measures Based on therapy type, second-line therapy drugs led the market with a share of 60.4% in 2016. Rising incidence and higher treatment cost structure of MDR tuberculosis, coupled with increasing treatment access, is spurring market growth

Regionally, Asia Pacific held a major market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period due to high disease incidence and gradual improvement in patient medication adherence rates

held a major market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period due to high disease incidence and gradual improvement in patient medication adherence rates Europe is likely to witness significant growth over the next decade due to high MDR-TB burden, along with improved focus on LTBI treatment drugs

is likely to witness significant growth over the next decade due to high MDR-TB burden, along with improved focus on LTBI treatment drugs Some of the key players in the tuberculosis drugs market are Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Services, Lupin, Pfizer, Novartis AG, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, LLC

Lupin

Novartis AG

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer

