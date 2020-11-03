Global Tuberculosis Testing Market Report 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $642.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tuberculosis Testing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Tuberculosis Testing Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Tuberculosis Testing estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Chest X-Ray, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$628.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Culture Based Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $642.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR
The Tuberculosis Testing market in the U. S. is estimated at US$642.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$564.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.
IGRA (Interferon-Gamma Release Assays) Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR
In the global IGRA (Interferon-Gamma Release Assays) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$286.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$343.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$385.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
- Akonni Biosystems, Inc.
- Alere, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux SA
- Cepheid, Inc.
- Creative Diagnostics
- Danaher Corporation
- Epistem Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Hain Lifescience GmbH
- Hologic, Inc.
- Lionex GmbH
- Oxford Immunotec Ltd.
- Qiagen NV
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Tuberculosis Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Tuberculosis Testing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Tuberculosis Testing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Tuberculosis Testing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Chest X-Ray (Test Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Chest X-Ray (Test Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Chest X-Ray (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Culture Based Tests (Test Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Culture Based Tests (Test Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Culture Based Tests (Test Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- IGRA (Interferon-Gamma Release Assays) (Test Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- IGRA (Interferon-Gamma Release Assays) (Test Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- IGRA (Interferon-Gamma Release Assays) (Test Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) (Test Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) (Test Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Smear Microscopy (Test Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Smear Microscopy (Test Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Smear Microscopy (Test Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Serological Tests (Test Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
- Serological Tests (Test Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Serological Tests (Test Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
- Other Test Types (Test Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
- Other Test Types (Test Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Academics & Research (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Academics & Research (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Academics & Research (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Hospitals Laboratories (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Hospitals Laboratories (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Hospitals Laboratories (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Physicians Office Laboratories (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Physicians Office Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Physicians Office Laboratories (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Reference Laboratories (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Reference Laboratories (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Reference Laboratories (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Tuberculosis Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Tuberculosis Testing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
- Tuberculosis Testing Market by Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Tuberculosis Testing Market Share Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Tuberculosis Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
- Tuberculosis Testing Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Tuberculosis Testing Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 42
