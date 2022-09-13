Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market to Reach $935.33 Million by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Measurement Type, Gas Analyzer Type, and Industry Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer market size is projected to reach US$ 935.33 million by 2028 from US$ 622.43 million in 2022.



The growing focus on global warming is raising air quality deterioration and health concerns. Many developing and developed economies are making tremendous efforts and massive investments in promoting the adoption of new technologies to detect and limit hazardous gases such as CH4, CO2, CO, H2S, and HONO in the atmosphere.

Such developments in the power sector, construction industry, and oil & gas sector in different countries are likely to boost the tunable diode laser analyzer market growth in the coming years.



Supportive government policies such as the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) for Industrial, Commercial, and Institutional Area Source Boilers of the US; Clean Air Act of US Climate Protection Plan 2050; and Net Zero-emission by 2050 in developing and developed economies are driving the growth of the tunable diode laser analyzer market. The introduction of policies that encourage the installation of energy-efficient heating systems and a shift in the trend toward zero-emission buildings are further supporting the growth of the tunable diode laser analyzer market.



The tunable diode laser analyzer market size in Germany is anticipated to retain its robust growth outlook during the forecast period. The German government's climate policy prioritizes lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Germany has set ambitious emission reduction targets, such as the Climate Action Plan 2050 and the Climate Action Programme 2020, aiming to reduce emissions by at least 40%, 55%, and 80-90% by 2020, 2030, and 2050, respectively.

Furthermore, Germany aims to achieve extensive greenhouse gas neutrality by 2050, by balancing GHG emissions and carbon sink sequestration. These stringent regulations in Germany have forced many industrial verticals, including privately owned power plants, oil & gas industry, mining and metal industries, and fertilizers and cement industries, to adopt energy-efficient products and services. Pertaining to rise in industrial sector, the scope of using TDLA is projected to positively grow. This factor is expected to support the development of tunable diode laser analyzer market.



Thus, industrial end users are adopting tunable diode laser analyzers (TDLS) in their production plants to limit the footprint of carbon and emission of other toxic gases, including Particulate Matter (PM), CO, NOx, and SO2. Growing need to lower emission will create a positive impact in the adoption of tunable diode laser analyzers, and in turn will fuel the tunable diode laser analyzer market.



China leads the tunable diode laser analyzer market analysis share in APAC. In December 2021, China announced a five-year plan for smart manufacturing, pledging that large manufacturer will essentially achieve digitalization by 2025.



With growing manufacturing industry, the scope of using analyzers will rise and in turn would impact the scope of tunable diode laser analyzer market.



As per the plan, more than 70% of large Chinese businesses should be digitalized and more than 500 demonstration manufacturing facilities will be built across the country by 2025. Further, China plans to establish 3-5 robotics industry zones and double the intensity of robot manufacturing. The revenue of the sector should grow at a rate of more than 20% per year.

The level of digital networking in the manufacturing sector in China improved significantly (2016-2020) during the tenure of the 13th Five-Year Plan. For example, the domestic market for smart manufacturing equipment has achieved more than 50%, and there are more than 70 industrial internet platforms. The Chinese government wants to speed up smart manufacturing. With constant growth in smart manufacturing, the scope of using advanced analyzers for lowering emission level will rise, this factor is projected to propel the businesses of tunable diode laser analyzer market players.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Energy is Resulting in New Power Plants Setups Globally

Rising Awareness Regarding Green Sustainability Resulting in Increasing Government's Stringent Safety Standards

Market Restraints

Availability of Low-Price Competitive Technologies

Market Opportunities

Modernization and Migration Services of Upgrading Old Industries to Automate Process Industries

Future Trends

Rising Demand in Municipal Waste Incinerators and Oil and Gas Applications

