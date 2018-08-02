Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Report: 2017-2018 to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include favorable initiatives and regulations imposed by the government regarding industrial emissions and increasing process automation in various industries.

Based on gas analyzer type, market is segmented into ammonia (NH3) analyzer, moisture (H2O) analyzer, CXHX analyzer, oxygen (O2) analyzer, COX analyzer ,HX analyzer and other gas analyzer types.

By methodology, market is classified into extractive and in-situ.

Depending on end user, market is divided into chemical & pharmaceutical, metal & mining, power, semiconductor, cement, fertilizer, oil & gas, pulp & paper, healthcare and other end users.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered







1 Market Outline



1.1 Research Methodology



1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources



1.2 Market Trends



1.3 Regulatory Factors



1.4 End User Analysis



1.5 Strategic Benchmarking



1.6 Opportunity Analysis







2 Executive Summary







3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Favorable Initiatives and Regulations Imposed by the Government Regarding Industrial Emissions



3.1.2 Increasing Process Automation in Various Industries



3.1.3 Growing Robustness for Thermal and MechanicalIisolation



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness



3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



3.4.3 Threat of substitutes



3.4.4 Threat of new entrants



3.4.5 Competitive rivalry







4 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By Gas Analyzer Type



4.1 Ammonia (NH3) Analyzer



4.1.1 Ammonia (NH3) Analyzer Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.2 Moisture (H2O) Analyzer



4.2.1 Moisture (H2O) Analyzer Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.3 CXHX Analyzer



4.3.1 CXHX Analyzer Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.4 Oxygen (O2) Analyzer



4.4.1 Oxygen (O2) Analyzer Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.5 COX Analyzer



4.5.1 COX Analyzer Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.6 HX Analyzer



4.6.1 HX Analyzer Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.7 Other Gas Analyzer Types



4.7.1 Other Gas Analyzer Type Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







5 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By Methodology



5.1 Extractive



5.1.1 Extractive Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.2 In-Situ



5.2.1 In-Situ Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







6 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By End User



6.1 Chemical & Pharmaceutical



6.1.1 Chemical & Pharmaceutical Industry Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.2 Metal & Mining



6.2.1 Metal & Mining Industry Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.3 Power



6.3.1 Power Industry Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.4 Semiconductor



6.4.1 Semiconductor IndustryMarket Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.5 Cement



6.5.1 Cement Industry Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.6 Fertilizer



6.6.1 Fertilizer Industry Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.7 Oil & Gas



6.7.1 Oil & Gas Industry Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.8 Pulp & Paper



6.8.1 Pulp & Paper Industry Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.9 Healthcare



6.9.1 Healthcare Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.10 Other End Users



6.10.1 Other Industries Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







7 Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer (TDLA) Market, By Geography



7.1 North America



7.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.1.1.1 US



7.1.1.2 Canada



7.1.1.3 Mexico



7.2 Europe



7.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.2.1.1 Germany



7.2.1.2 U.K



7.2.1.3 Italy



7.2.1.4 France



7.2.1.5 Spain



7.2.1.6 Rest of Europe



7.3 Asia Pacific



7.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.3.1.1 China



7.3.1.2 Japan



7.3.1.3 India



7.3.1.4 Australia



7.3.1.5 New Zealand



7.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific



7.4 Middle East



7.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia



7.4.1.2 UAE



7.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East



7.5 Latin America



7.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.5.1.1 Argentina



7.5.1.2 Brazil



7.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America



7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



7.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.6.1.1 South Africa



7.6.1.2 Others







8 Key Player Activities



8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers



8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures



8.3 Product Launch & Expansions



8.4 Other Activities







9 Leading Companies



9.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation



9.2 Spectrasensors, Inc. (U.S)



9.3 ABB Ltd



9.4 Neo Monitors as



9.5 Siemens AG



9.6 Focused Photonics Inc.



9.7 Servomex Ltd.



9.8 Ametek Inc.



9.9 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.



9.10 Sick AG



9.11 Emerson Electric Co.



9.12 General Electric Corporation



9.13 Norsk Elektro Optikk (NEO) Monitors AS



9.14 Endress+Hauser



9.15 Axetris AG







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nfqt96/global_tunable?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

