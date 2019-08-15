DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Tunnel Automation Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tunnel Automation Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include a rising number of tunnel construction projects, high growth in emerging countries, and recent technological developments in digital sensing.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.

By the Tunnel Type, the market is segmented into highway and roadway tunnels, railways, and other tunnel types. The railway is further sub-segmented into railway stations and tunnels, and subway stations and tunnels.

Based on the Offering, the market is fragmented into services, hardware, and software.

On the basis of the Component, the market is classified into signalization, lighting & power supply, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and other components. The signalization is further sub-divided into public announcement and alarm systems, and traffic control systems. The lighting & power supply is further sub-classified into the power supply, tunnel lighting. The other components are further fragmented into communication systems, incident detection systems, central control and monitoring systems, video surveillance systems, gas detection systems, fire detection systems, and traffic management systems.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Number of Tunnel Construction Projects

3.1.2 High Growth in Emerging Countries

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Digital Sensing

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Tunnel Automation Market, By Tunnel-Type

4.1 Highway and Roadway Tunnels

4.2 Railways

4.2.1 Railway Stations and Tunnels

4.2.2 Subway Stations and Tunnels

4.3 Other Tunnel-Types



5 Tunnel Automation Market, By Offering

5.1 Services

5.2 Hardware

5.3 Software



6 Tunnel Automation Market, By Component

6.1 Signalization

6.1.1 Public Announcement and Alarm Systems

6.1.2 Traffic Control Systems

6.2 Lighting & Power Supply

6.2.1 Power Supply

6.2.2 Tunnel Lighting

6.3 Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning

6.4 Other Components

6.4.1 Communication Systems

6.4.2 Incident Detection Systems

6.4.3 Central Control and Monitoring Systems

6.4.4 Video Surveillance Systems

6.4.5 Gas Detection Systems

6.4.6 Fire Detection Systems

6.4.7 Traffic Management Systems



7 Tunnel Automation Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 UK

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 ABB Group

9.2 Advantech

9.3 Agidens

9.4 Codel International

9.5 Delta Electronics

9.6 Eaton

9.7 General Electric

9.8 Honeywell

9.9 Indra

9.10 Johnson Controls

9.11 Kapsch

9.12 Osram

9.13 Philips Lighting

9.14 Phoenix Contact

9.15 Sice

9.16 Sick Ag

9.17 Siemens



