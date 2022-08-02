Global TV White Space Spectrum Market Report 2022-2026: Rising Connectivity & Need for Broadband Internet in Rural Areas Offer Ideal Breeding Ground for Global TV White Space Spectrum Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TV White Space Spectrum - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global TV White Space Spectrum Market to Reach $127.2 Million by 2026

The global market for TV White Space Spectrum estimated at US$19.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$127.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 54.3% over the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed segment is readjusted to a revised 49.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

TV white space spectrum represents unused frequencies or spectrum between active frequencies of ultra-high frequency (UHF) and very high frequency (VHF) bands. Also popular as buffer channels, these channels can be allocated for unlicensed use to players for areas not covered by licensed services.

International and national agencies assign frequencies for various applications, with the broadcaster holding license for the spectrum. The frequency allocation involves band-plans that include assigning of white space among used channels or radio bands for avoiding interference. While several frequencies remain unused, they are assigned for specific purposes like guard band. The white space generally exists between various used channels as allocation of adjacent transmissions to nearby channels tends to cause undesirable interference.

Apart from allocation of white space for certain technical issues, the process results in unused radio spectrum that is never used by players or getting free due to technological changes. One of the main reasons behind creation of vacant spaces is the transition toward digital TV that is freeing up parts between 50MHz and 700MHz. The space creation can be attributed to packing of digital transmissions into adjacent channels, leading to compression of the band into fewer channels that permit more transmissions.

Various studies have demonstrated that the unused white spectrum can be effectively leveraged for providing broadband Internet without affecting TV channels. TV white space spectrum is being exploited by several telecom and technology providers to deliver broadband Internet services.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $13.3 Million by 2026

The TV White Space Spectrum market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 67.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 52.3% and 55.4% respectively over the analysis period.



The market is garnering a notable steam owing to increasing connectivity between advanced wireless networks and wireless devices coupled with strong demand for the technology across rural areas. The proliferation of low-power, smart mobile devices and growing use of TV white space spectrum for Internet connectivity for non-line-of-sight areas has significantly favored the market.

Positive developments and supportive government policies regarding allocation of vacant spectrum to companies are propelling the market growth. The increasing use of TV white space spectrum to improve Internet connectivity across rural areas and robust demand for cost-efficient broadband connectivity are anticipated to provide a major boost to the market.

Various governments are making aggressive attempts to de-license unused spectrum, which is bound to push adoption of the spectrum for different applications. Global demand for TV white space spectrum is anticipated to be further augmented by ongoing initiatives to use communication networks by emergency and public safety organizations such as police, fire departments and emergency medical teams responding to natural disasters and accidents.

However, limited regulations pertaining to adoption of the spectrum and unavailability of commercial standards are major constraints for the market.

On the other hand, the recent decision of the ISO to approve new network standards is expected to favor the launch of next-generation technologies to allow provisioning of advanced broadband Internet and monitoring services across rural areas.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Network Connectivity Platforms Exhibit Resilience to COVID-19 Pandemic: Effective Broadband Option to Connect People & Things

TV White Space Spectrum: Vacant Spectrum Parts with Immense Potential for Affordable Internet Connectivity

Creation of TV White Space Spectrum in US and UK

Key Features & Capabilities of TV White Space Spectrum

Devices Leveraging TV White Space Spectrum

Regulatory Regime

Rising Connectivity & Need for Broadband Internet in Rural Areas Offer Ideal Breeding Ground for Global TV White Space Spectrum Market

Key Factors Responsible for Explosive Growth of TV White Space Spectrum Market

FCC Rule Change: A Harbinger of Good Times

Portable Devices: The Largest Segment to Experience Fastest Growth

World TV White Space Spectrum Market by Device (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Portable TV White Space Device, and Fixed TV White Space Device

Rural Internet Access: Primary End-Use Leads the Application Market

World TV White Space Spectrum Market by End-Use (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Rural Internet Access, Emergency & Public Safety, Smart Grid Networks, Urban Connectivity, and Other End-Uses

North America Emerges as Thriving Market for TV White Space Spectrum

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

TV White Space Spectrum - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

TV White Space for Addressing Digital Divide Issues Globally

Increasing Applications for TV White Space Infrastructure

Technology Improvements Guide Market Expansion

Rural Broadband: High Growth Area for TV White Space Technologies

TV White Space Gains Traction in Rural Broadband in North America

TV White Space: An Enabler for Rural Internet in India

TV White Space Eyes Opportunities in Urban Connectivity

Smart Homes Increase Urban Connectivity Demands

Growing Relevance in Emergency & Public Safety Applications

TV White Spaces: Key to Connect the Smart Electricity Grid

Transportation and Logistics: Niche End-Use Sector

Connected Cars Extend Lucrative Opportunities

Market to Benefit from Growing Importance of Intelligent Highway

Smart Cities to Drive Growth

Rising Emphasis on IoT Enthuses TV White Space Market

Efforts from Industry Associations Augur Well

Transition to Digital TV Paves the Way for TV White Space Spectrum Market

TV White Space Standards

Regulatory Framework for Utilizing TV White Space

Issues & Challenges

