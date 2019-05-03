Global Two-wheeler Braking System Market to 2023 - Key Vendors are Aisin Seiki, Brembo S.p.A., Continental, Honda Motor, Robert Bosch, & ZF Friedrichshafen
May 03, 2019, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Two-wheeler Braking System Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The two-wheeler braking system market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023.
The growing adoption of combined braking system will be a key factor contributing to the growth of the two-wheeler braking system market. CBS serves as a link between the front and rear brakes of a two wheeler. It improves vehicle stability and reduces braking distance. Owing to its cost effective nature, CBS is becoming a popular option in low powered two wheelers across the world. Favorable regulations have also promoted the use of CBS in the global two wheeler market.
Market Overview
Rising electronic content in two wheelers
The global two-wheeler braking system market is witnessing the rising electronic content in two wheelers. The increasing need for rider comfort, safety, and efficiency is pushing the development and inclusion of electronic components in two wheelers. The growing acceptance of electronic content in two wheelers is enabling the rapid electrification of mechanical components.
Design complications arising in the sophisticated braking systems
The intricacies of parts and complex installation process for ABS pose a challenge to the global two wheeler braking system market. With the application of ABS increasing the complexity of the control unit is also rising. The rising dependency of the vendors on friction material suppliers, pose a challenge to the global two wheeler braking system market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies. Factors such as growing adoption of combined braking system and rising electronic content in two wheelers, will provide considerable growth opportunities to two-wheeler braking system manufactures. AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Brembo S.p.A., Continental AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Motorcycles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Scooters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of high-performance carbon brake discs
- Growing adoption of lightweight ABS
- Rapidly evolving technologies to further integrate safety systems
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.
- Brembo S.p.A.
- Continental AG
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cx4zya
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article