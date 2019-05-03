Global Two-wheeler Braking System Market to 2023 - Key Vendors are Aisin Seiki, Brembo S.p.A., Continental, Honda Motor, Robert Bosch, & ZF Friedrichshafen

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Two-wheeler Braking System Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The two-wheeler braking system market will register a CAGR of nearly 7% by 2023.

The growing adoption of combined braking system will be a key factor contributing to the growth of the two-wheeler braking system market. CBS serves as a link between the front and rear brakes of a two wheeler. It improves vehicle stability and reduces braking distance. Owing to its cost effective nature, CBS is becoming a popular option in low powered two wheelers across the world. Favorable regulations have also promoted the use of CBS in the global two wheeler market.

Market Overview

Rising electronic content in two wheelers

The global two-wheeler braking system market is witnessing the rising electronic content in two wheelers. The increasing need for rider comfort, safety, and efficiency is pushing the development and inclusion of electronic components in two wheelers. The growing acceptance of electronic content in two wheelers is enabling the rapid electrification of mechanical components.

Design complications arising in the sophisticated braking systems

The intricacies of parts and complex installation process for ABS pose a challenge to the global two wheeler braking system market. With the application of ABS increasing the complexity of the control unit is also rising. The rising dependency of the vendors on friction material suppliers, pose a challenge to the global two wheeler braking system market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies. Factors such as growing adoption of combined braking system and rising electronic content in two wheelers, will provide considerable growth opportunities to two-wheeler braking system manufactures. AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Brembo S.p.A., Continental AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major companies covered in this report. 

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Motorcycles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Scooters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Development of high-performance carbon brake discs
  • Growing adoption of lightweight ABS
  • Rapidly evolving technologies to further integrate safety systems

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.
  • Brembo S.p.A.
  • Continental AG
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

