Global Two-Wheeler Markets, 2020-2024: Impact Analysis of COVID-19 with Focus on India

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Two-Wheeler Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global two-wheeler market has seen fluctuations over the past few years, but estimations are made that the market would grow at a considerable growth rate in the next five years i.e. 2020 to 2024. The market has experienced instability in the last 2-3 years primarily because of stringent government regulations and emission norms. Though, in the previous years, growth in the market was driven by rising traffic condition, increasing number of working women, urbanization, growing demand in rural areas etc.

A detailed overview of the Indian two-wheeler industry has also been provided in the report as this market is considered as the world's largest market for two-wheelers. Along with, an impact of COVID-19 on the two-wheeler industry and post COVID outlook has also given in the report.

However, stringent regulations are associated with two-wheelers, while growing safety issues and the rising number of road accidents are some of the major challenges that are hampering the growth of the market. Though, the market growth would be further supported by various market trends like increasing demand for two-wheelers as POVs due to outbreak of COVID-19, considerable room for penetration in emerging economies, adoption of fuel injection technology etc.

The global two-wheeler market is consolidated as the market is always used to be dominated by major players like Honda and Hero. Top four players held more than sixty per cent share of the global market. Key players operating in the global two-wheeler market, whose company profiling has been done in the report are Honda, Hero MotoCorp, Yamaha Motor Co., and Bajaj. This segment of the report provides a business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies.



Market Dynamics

COVID-19

Impact on Two-Wheeler Industry

Regional Impact of COVID-19: Asia Pacific

Regional Impact of COVID-19: India

Post COVID-19 Outlook

Growth Drivers

Rising Traffic Congestion

Rising Number of Working Women

Improvement in Discretionary Spending and Urbanization

Underdeveloped Public Transport Networks

Increasing Demand in Rural Areas

Wide Uses in Diverse Businesses

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations

Growing Safety Issues

Increasing Number of Road Accidents

Higher Insurance Charges

Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Two-Wheeler as POVs

Considerable Room for Penetration in Emerging Economies

Alliance with Ride-Sharing

Fuel Injection Technology

Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Two-Wheelers

Company Coverage

Honda

Hero MotoCorp

Yamaha Motor Co.

Bajaj

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvfxe6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

