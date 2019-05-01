Global Two-wheeler Tire Market to 2023 - Market Facing Blowback from the US-China Trade War

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Two-wheeler Tire Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The two-wheeler tire market will register a CAGR of almost 10% by 2023.

The growing demand for two-wheelers across the globe will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Various emerging economies have witnessed considerable rise in the sales of two-wheelers, in turn, positively impacting the two-wheeler tire market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, widening pool of aging two-wheelers in mature markets including the US and Japan will further contribute to the growing demand for replacement tires. As a result, the growing adoption of two-wheelers will further proliferate the growth of two-wheeler tire market in the long run.



Market Overview



Prominent tire brands leveraging strong two-wheeler tire demand in emerging economies



One of the growth drivers of the global two-wheeler tire market is the prominent tire brands leveraging strong two-wheeler tire demand in emerging economies. The increasing focus of global tire manufacturers on two-wheeler-dominant emerging economies will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Global two-wheeler tire market facing blowback from the US-China trade war



One of the challenges in the growth of the global two-wheeler tire market is the global two-wheeler tire market facing blowback from the US-China trade war. Automotive tires and synthetic rubber have been dragged into this US-China trade war, and this will affect the prospects of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Most vendors engaged in tire manufacturing have started using advanced tire manufacturing techniques and processes for lowering carbon emissions. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Motorcycles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Scooters - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

and - Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Use of RFID technology in two-wheeler tires

Growing demand for high-performance tires

Adoption of environment-friendly tire manufacturing processes

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental Ag

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

MRF

TVS Srichakra Limited

ZC-Rubber

