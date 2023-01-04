Global Type 2 Diabetes Treatment Market Outlook Report 2022-2023 & 2027: Patent Cliff, Oral Antidiabetics, and Growing Focus on Accessibility and Affordability of Medicine Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Type 2 Diabetes Treatment: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market has been segmented based on route of administration, therapy type and region. The report provides an overview of the global type 2 diabetes treatment market and analyses market trends.

Using 2021 as the base year, it provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on route of administration, therapy type and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of type 2 diabetes therapies providers.

The report covers the market for type 2 diabetes treatment with regard to the therapy type across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. It estimates the global market for type 2 diabetes treatment in 2021, and then provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.

The scope of the study includes the various types of medicines involved in type 2 diabetes treatment and management. Blood glucose monitoring, diagnostic systems and devices, and insulin-delivery devices used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, however, have been excluded from this study.

Report Includes

A comprehensive overview of the global market for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Understanding of the current and future market potential for this innovation driven market, and areas of focus to forecast the market into various segments and sub-segments

Discussion of the industry growth driving factors and challenges that will shape the market for type 2 diabetes treatment as the basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2022-2027)

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global type 2 diabetes treatment market, and corresponding market share analysis by therapy type, route of administration, end user, and region

Holistic review of the COVID-19 pandemic implications on the global market for treatment of type 2 diabetes

Review of the patent grants and patent applications on type 2 diabetes treatment solutions and related technologies

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

1.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Type 2 Diabetes Overview

3.1.1 What is Type 2 Diabetes?

3.1.2 Prevalence and Epidemiology of Type 2 Diabetes

3.1.3 Diagnosing Type 2 Diabetes

3.1.4 Treatment for Type 2 Diabetes

3.2 Market Drivers

3.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Diabetes

3.2.2 Next Generation of Type 2 Diabetes Treatment

3.2.3 High Unmet Need

3.2.4 Premium Pricing

3.2.5 Collaborations and Licensing Agreements

3.3 Market Challenge

3.3.1 Loss of Exclusivity, Genericization and Pricing Pressure

3.3.2 Evolving Regulatory Scenario

3.4 Impact of Covid-19

Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Opportunities

4.1 Patient Outcomes Beyond Glucose Control

4.2 Diabetes Technology With Digital Health

4.3 Growing Trend Toward Oral Antidiabetics

4.4 Growing Focus on Accessibility and Affordability of Medicine

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Route of Administration and Therapy Type

5.1 Type 2 Diabetes Treatment Market by Route of Administration

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.2 Injectable Therapies Market by Type

5.2.1 Insulin Therapy

5.2.2 Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Therapy

5.2.3 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Oral Medications Market by Drug Class

5.3.1 Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 Inhibitors

5.3.2 Sodium-Glucose Cotransporter-2 Inhibitors

5.3.3 Glucagon-Like Peptide 1 Receptor Agonists

5.3.4 Other Oral Antidiabetic Medications

5.3.5 Market Size and Forecast

5.4 Type 2 Diabetes Treatment Market by Therapy Type

5.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.5 Insulin Therapy Market by Insulin Type

5.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.6 Non-Insulin Therapies Market by Drug Type

5.6.1 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Type 2 Diabetes Treatment Market Size by Region

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Market Shares of Leading Companies

7.2 Recent Key Developments

7.3 Blockbuster Diabetes Drug and Therapy Revenue

7.4 Facing the Patent Cliff

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Astrazeneca plc

Biocon

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eli Lilly and Co.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

Chapter 9 Project Scope and Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f431dy

