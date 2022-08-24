Global Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 884.8 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global typhoid fever vaccines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 351.4 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market:

Increasing government initiatives for rising awareness regarding typhoid vaccines and supporting access to new vaccines are expected to drive the global typhoid fever vaccines market growth. Active involvement by organizations such as GAVI Alliance (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization), UNICEF (The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund), WHO (World Health Orginization), and others in increasing accessibility of these vaccines in emerging economies, which is further expected to fuel the typhoid fever vaccines market growth.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2552

Key Market Takeaways:

Global typhoid fever vaccines market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period due to the increasing research and development activities for typhoid fever vaccine by the key players in the market. For instance, in August 2018, University of Maryland, Baltimore, human services university in collaboration with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (an American private foundation) and Groupe de Recherche Action en Sante carried out the study on Vi-Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (Vi-TCV). In 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) for use in all countries in which typhoid is endemic, prioritizing countries with the highest burden of typhoid disease or antimicrobial resistance.

Asia Pacific typhoid fever vaccines market is expected to account for largest market share, owing to high prevalence of typhoid fever. For instance, in November 2021, according to the data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a national incidence of typhoid fever in India of 360 cases (95% confidence interval [CI], 297-494) per 100 000 person-years, with an annual estimate of 4.5 million cases (95% CI, 3.7-6.1 million) and 8930 deaths (95% CI, 7360-12 260), assuming a 0.2% case-fatality rate in 2021.

Key players operating in the global typhoid fever vaccines market include GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Sanofi SA, Bharat Biotech, Bio-Med Pvt. Ltd., PT Bio Farma, PaxVax, Inc. Shanghai Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., and Prokarium.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/2552

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type:

Live Attenuated Vaccine



Capsular Polysaccharide Vaccines



Conjugate Vaccine



Others

Global Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, By Route of Administration:



Oral



Parenteral

Global Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market, By Region:



North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2552

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights