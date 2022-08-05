Global UAV Ground Control Station Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $806.4 Million by 2026 - NATO STANAG 4671 Compliant UAV GCS, The Standard in Military Applications

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAV Ground Control Station - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global UAV Ground Control Station Market to Reach $806.4 Million by 2026

The global market for UAV Ground Control Station estimated at US$637 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$806.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$602.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $263.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $142.8 Million by 2026

The UAV Ground Control Station market in the U.S. is estimated at US$263.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$142.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

GCSs are indispensable part of operation intended to control UAVs used in a diverse spectrum of military and commercial applications. GCS encompasses sophisticated software and hardware components that allow users to remotely control and communicate with the UAVs.

The control is achieved by setting configurations for direct control or autonomous operations of UAVs. Generally deployed near or in operating or battlefield zones, GCSs can be located at different controlled bases. The increasing dependence on UAVs in battlefield operations, weather monitoring, law enforcement, research and several other areas makes GCSs a perfect solution for efficient, flexible control and monitoring of these vehicles.

Operations of GCSs rely heavily on processing units represented by computers powered by high-performance processors or bespoke systems built around embedded computing platforms. These stations use wireless data link subsystems for remotely communicating with unmanned vehicles.

There is a two-way transmission of commands, telemetry data and sensor data like imager, video and measurements between GCSs and unmanned vehicles. A GCS relies on cellular and digital or analog communication that holds an operational range of hundreds of kilometers. The station comes with single or multiple LED-powered anti-glare and high-brightness screens for easy view even in bright daylight.

The user interface of GCSs is intended to display information such as instrument overlays, map screens, flight parameters and camera payload feeds. The station`s wireless data link communicates with control modules on unmanned vehicles for adjusting throttle and rotors. GCSs come with powerful computers for enabling operators of unmanned vehicles to install software for ensuring effective, compliant and safe operation. Moreover, GCSs feature different types of control systems such as joystick for aircraft or payload, mouse, keyboard and throttle controllers.

Susceptibility to Cyber Threats, a Major Challenge

As the use of UAVs becomes more widespread, they are vulnerable to cyber-attacks due to their reliance on virtual cyber networks and embedded computational systems for their operation. Such cyber intrusion can result in information corruption, defective operation of the control loop and denial of service attacks. The lack of adequate cyber security protections exposes critical mission data to the potential risk of cybersecurity attacks.

The increasing use of personal smart devices such as smartphones and tablets for sharing and receiving videos and images remotely from the UAV or the ground control station also introduces security vulnerabilities that allow hackers to gain access to networks and private data.

The efficiency of the communication link between a UAV and the GCS is a key aspect in military applications, delivery services, and search and rescue operations. All the communication between the UAVs and ground station controller typically use the Wi-Fi network, which is vulnerable to security breaches. The use of an unencrypted Wi-Fi to communicate and control UAVs allows any individual to connect and hack.

The two-way link between the ground station and the UAV is vulnerable to GPS spoofing attack. GPS enables a UAV`s navigation, and lack of encryption of the signals allows for a GPS-spoofing attack. In GPS spoofing, fake GPS coordinates are transmitted to the control system and allows the UAV to be hijacked and in complete control of the attacker.

What`s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the digital archives

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Leveraging the Fast Evolving Role of UAV in Military & Commercial Applications, the UAV GCS Market Poised to Evade the Harsh Impact of Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis

As Enablers of Efficient Control & Monitoring of UAVs, GCSs Set to Widen Addressable Market in the Coming Years

A Note on Handheld, Portable & Fixed GCSs

Recent Market Activity

While the US Remains the Dominant Consumer of UAV GCS, China Emerges as Fastest Growing Regional Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 79 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 79 Featured)

Asseco Poland SA

BAE Systems plc

Bluebird Aero Systems Ltd.

Elbit Systems

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Robosys Automation Ltd.

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

UAV Solutions

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ever-Hostile Geopolitical Scenario & Relentless Quest for Military Supremacy to Sustain Spending on Military UAVs, Spurring Parallel Opportunities to GCS Market

Healthy Defense Spending With Especially Expanding Budgets for Drones to Amplify the Need for UAV GCS

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Rapidly Evolving Role of UAVs in Border Security Programs Bodes Well

Increase in Global Terrorism & the Ensuing Growing Security Concerns to Drive UAV Deployments

NATO STANAG 4671 Compliant UAV GCS: The Standard in Military Applications

Widening Use of UAVs in Commercial Applications Bodes Well for Future Expansion of UAV GCS

A Review of Commercial UAV Applications

Disaster Relief & Emergency Response Services

Weather Forecasting, Environmental Monitoring, and Wildlife Conservation

Agriculture

Healthcare

Mining, Energy, Manufacturing, and Inventory Management

Real Estate, Construction Planning, Infrastructure Development, & Urban Planning

Airlines & Air Travel and Maritime

Food Services & Retail

Film Making, Live Entertainment, and Journalism & News Coverage

Outdoor Industry, and Sports & Fitness

Surveillance & Security

Personal Transportation

Technology Innovations and Fully Automated Versions to Drive Next Wave of Growth in UAV GCS Market

A Review of Select Recently Unveiled UAV GCSs

Desert Rotor's Advanced Portable Ground Control Stations

UAVOS' PGCS3 Portable Ground Control Station

Skynav Gov Scalable Controller from Auterion Government Solutions for Government UAVs

ALTI's UAS Ground Control System

GA-ASI's Ground Control Station for STANAG-compliant SkyGuardian UAV

AVIC's Holographic Ground Control System

Leidos to Offer UASGCS-V4 Software Upgrade to the US Army

Susceptibility to Cyber Threats: Major Challenge

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ravjz6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets