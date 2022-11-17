Global UAV Market Report 2022: Use of UAVs for Cargo Delivery in Military Operations Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UAV Market by Point of Sale, Systems, Platform (Civil & Commercial, and Defense & Government), Function, End Use, Application, Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid), Mode of Operation, Mtow, Range & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAV market is projected to grow from USD 26.2 billion in 2022 to USD 38.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2027. Rising procurement of small drones for military applications like ISR to drive the small drone market growth during the forecast period.

Investments in the UAV industry have been increasing drastically during the period 2011-2020. Drone services received significant investments, with passenger drones receiving the highest investment in 2021. The use of UAVs is growing rapidly across many civil applications such as aerial photography and videography, 3D mapping, delivery services, inspection, and data transmission.

Drones are particularly important for inspecting difficult-to-reach locations at certain altitudes or in contaminated surroundings. The use of drones has modernized telecommunication tower scrutiny as they can be used to carry out supervision of these towers cost-effectively and in less time. Drones can also be employed for aerial evaluation of buildings and other infrastructures such as pipelines, electric grids, offshore plants, and solar plates. They can use thermal imaging cameras to detect hotspots on solar plates; spots where energy is not spreading evenly. This can enhance the productivity of solar power plants by the instant identification of potentially problematic areas. For instance, the Lockheed Martin Procerus Technologies Indago quadrotor can be used for inspections near energy generation plants. This drone can capture comprehensive images from 300 feet away, thereby eliminating the need for shutting down power plants for inspections.

Based on Application, the UAV market has been classified into the military, commercial, government & law enforcement, and consumer. With the development of technology and growing regulatory relief worldwide for drone operations, the UAVs in commercial and consumer applications are increasing.

UAV market has been segmented and analyzed based on their types: fixed-wing and rotary-wing. Increased use of Predator and Reaper Fixed-wing UAVs in military applications is set to boost the market of Fixed-wing. The fixed-wing segment has been further divided into conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) and vertical take-off and landing (VTOL). Vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) fixed-wing UAVs are used in a broad range of commercial and military aerial applications.

North America is estimated to account for 47% of the total market in 2022. With the increased use of UAVs in commercial and military applications, their procurement is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in this region. The US and Canada are increasingly investing in the development of drones owing to their surging demand. . The use of UAVs for security applications is also projected to grow in the US from 2022 to 2027, owing to the ongoing counter-terrorism operations being carried out by the country worldwide. The FAA is encouraging innovation and working with industry, state, local, and tribal governments to realize the benefits of drones and form future rules and regulations

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Usage in Civil and Commercial Applications

Drastic Increase in Investment in UAV Industry

Growing Demand in Agriculture

Sensor and Technology Development

Rising Demand for Military C4Isr Capabilities

Restraints

Lack of Qualified and Certified Drone Operators

Limited Payload Capacity of Commercial Drones

Drone Safety and Security Issues

Opportunities

Simultaneous Localization and Mapping

Use of UAVs for Cargo Delivery in Military Operations

Technological Advancements to Enhance Accuracy of Package Delivery

Provision of Wireless Coverage

Real-Time Monitoring of Road Traffic

Challenges

Lack of Sustainable Power Sources to Improve Endurance

Unpredictable Weather Conditions

Possible Threats to Safety and Violation of Privacy

Delivery Authentication and Cybersecurity Concerns

Use of UAVs in Criminal Activities

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 UAV Market, by Point of Sale

8 UAV Market, by System

9 UAV Market, by Platform

10 UAV Market, by Function

11 UAV Market, by Industry

12 UAV Market, by Application

13 UAV Market, by Type

14 UAV Markets, by Mode of Operation

15 UAV Market, by Mtow

16 UAV Market, by Range

17 Regional Analysis

18 Competitive Landscape

19 Company Profiles

20 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Aerovironment, Inc.

Airbus

Autel Robotics

Dji

Dronedeploy Inc.

Dynetics, Inc.

Ehang Holdings Limited

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Griffon Aerospace

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kespry

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Microdrones

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Parrot Drone Sas

Precisionhawk

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Skydio, Inc.

Teledyne Flir LLC

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Company

Volansi, Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

Yuneec Holding Ltd.

Zipline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/omnb01

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets