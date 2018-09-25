Global UHF RFID Inlays Market 2016-2018 & 2026: Market is Set to Expand with a CAGR of 14.8%, to Reach $1.22 Billion

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global UHF RFID inlays market

The global UHF RFID inlays market is set to expand with a CAGR of 14.8% throughout the forecast period to reach US$ 1,223.5 Mn by 2026.

The UHF RFID inlays market highly driven by increasing demand from various end-use verticals including retail, financial services, healthcare, industrial, government and transportation & logistics among others for longer detection range. UHF RFID tags hold largest share in security systems market owing to higher flexibility and affordability it offers. Significantly increasing retail industry reported as one of the most promising factors proliferating the market demand for UHF RFID inlays worldwide.

Rising GDP along with disposable income of burgeoning population contributed in driving global retail industry, thereby giving positive impact on UHF RFID inlays market. Increasing need for long distance identification creating high demand for UHF RFID tags, thus ensures UHF RFID inlays market growth. Low cost and longer life of UHF RFID inlays, used in passive tags, has emerged one of the highly demanded solutions for product security, especially in retail sector.

The UHF RFID inlays market is segmented based on type, into dry and wet inlays. According to our research, wet inlays accounted for the largest market share owing to lesser cost of these inlays along with supportive labels (papers, plastic sheets, etc.) Product enhancement such as metallic RFID wet inlays, web RFID wet inlays further helping wet inlays segment to grow over the review period. On account of increasing popularity of passive tags, they have captured more than 50% of the overall RFID tags market.

On the other hand, dry inlays segment finds its adoption in retail (for products which require comparatively larger tags e.g. garments) and security sectors owing to larger size of final product. Considering increasing demand for UHF RFID inlays from retail sectors, it is expected to hold largest market share during the forecast period. Global retail industry expected to reach US$ 27.7 Tn by 2020.

Technological advancements coupled with increasing adoption of UHF RFID inlays, in terms of passive RFID tags, allows North America to dominate the global market. North America expected to lead global UHF RFID inlays market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Increasing demand from numerous asset management companies further increases the demand for passive UHF RFID inlays in North America. Asia Pacific projected to register fastest growth in overall UHF RFID inlays market during the forecast period. Increasing retail and e-commerce industry ensures significant growth of UHF RFID inlays market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global UHF RFID Inlays Market

2.2 Global UHF RFID Inlays Market, by Type, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3 Global UHF RFID Inlays Market, by End-use Verticals, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Global UHF RFID Inlays Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global UHF RFID Inlays Market Value, 2016 - 2026, (US$ Mn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key UHF RFID Inlays Companies, 2017

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

Chapter 4 Global UHF RFID Inlays Market Analysis, by Type, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Wet UHF RFID Inlays

4.3 Dry UHF RFID Inlays

Chapter 5 Global UHF RFID Inlays Market Analysis, by End-use Verticals, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Retail

5.3 Financial Services

5.4 Healthcare

5.5 Industrial

5.6 Government

5.7 Transports & Logistics

5.8 Others (Pharmaceuticals and Automotive etc.)

Chapter 6 North America UHF RFID Inlays Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 7 Europe UHF RFID Inlays Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific UHF RFID Inlays Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) UHF RFID Inlays Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 SMARTRAC N.V.

10.2 Shang Yang RFID Technology Yangzhou Co.

10.3 Xindeco IOT Technology Co. Ltd.

10.4 Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.

10.5 Avery Dennison Corporation

10.6 Shanghai Inlays Link Inc.

10.7 NXP Semiconductor Austria Styria

10.8 Alien Technology, LLC

10.9 Zhejiang Junmp Technology Inc. Ltd.

10.10 Identive Group, Inc.

