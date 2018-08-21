Global UHT Processing Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are GEA Group, Goma, REDA, SPX FLOW & Tetra Laval International

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global UHT Processing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global UHT processing market to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% during the period 2018-2022.

Global UHT Processing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of UHT processing equipment which includes new installations as well as retrofit, refurbished and used equipment.







According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for longer shelf life food products and beverages by end-users. Food items with longer shelf life enable manufacturers to keep them on sale for a longer time and transport or export them to different regions without any damage. The UHT processed items can also be stored and transported without the need of any refrigeration. The high shelf life is inducing end users to choose UHT processed food items thus driving growth of the market.







The growing demand for tubular UHT equipment for indirect UHT processing of various food products and beverages will be a key trend driving growth of the UHT processing market in the next five years. Tubular UHT equipment consists of tubular heat exchangers which helps in efficient and continuous UHT treatment of prepared food products.







Owing to long running time and low energy consumption, tubular UHT processing can offer consistent product quality and optimized operational efficiency. The growing adoption of tubular UHT processing has led major vendors such as Tetra Pak International, SPX FLOW and REDA providing tubular UHT equipment thus increasing the UHT processing market size.







Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market are the issues related to the fouling of UHT processing equipment. Caramelized proteins, sugars and minerals separate from milk and milk-based products, and deposit on the surface of heat exchangers during heat treatment which leads to fouling of the UHT processing system.







The deposition of these proteins results in back pressure which reduces the rate of heat transfer. Fouling results in poor product quality since the liquid cannot be heated to the required temperature. Also, the system needs to be shut down for cleaning to reduce fouling which leads to loss of production time. Therefore, these factors related to fouling impact the growth of the UHT processing market negatively.







Key vendors

GEA Group

Goma

REDA

SPX FLOW

Tetra Laval International

Key Topics Covered:







PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT







PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY







PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022







PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Global indirect UHT processing market

Global direct UHT processing market

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE







PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK







PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES







PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of new UHT-treated products

Growth in the adoption of tubular UHT equipment

Rise in the popularity of enzymes for reducing fouling in UHT processing

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE







PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sgxm6r/global_uht?w=5

