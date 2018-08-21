Global UHT Processing Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are GEA Group, Goma, REDA, SPX FLOW & Tetra Laval International
18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global UHT Processing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global UHT processing market to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% during the period 2018-2022.
Global UHT Processing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of UHT processing equipment which includes new installations as well as retrofit, refurbished and used equipment.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for longer shelf life food products and beverages by end-users. Food items with longer shelf life enable manufacturers to keep them on sale for a longer time and transport or export them to different regions without any damage. The UHT processed items can also be stored and transported without the need of any refrigeration. The high shelf life is inducing end users to choose UHT processed food items thus driving growth of the market.
The growing demand for tubular UHT equipment for indirect UHT processing of various food products and beverages will be a key trend driving growth of the UHT processing market in the next five years. Tubular UHT equipment consists of tubular heat exchangers which helps in efficient and continuous UHT treatment of prepared food products.
Owing to long running time and low energy consumption, tubular UHT processing can offer consistent product quality and optimized operational efficiency. The growing adoption of tubular UHT processing has led major vendors such as Tetra Pak International, SPX FLOW and REDA providing tubular UHT equipment thus increasing the UHT processing market size.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market are the issues related to the fouling of UHT processing equipment. Caramelized proteins, sugars and minerals separate from milk and milk-based products, and deposit on the surface of heat exchangers during heat treatment which leads to fouling of the UHT processing system.
The deposition of these proteins results in back pressure which reduces the rate of heat transfer. Fouling results in poor product quality since the liquid cannot be heated to the required temperature. Also, the system needs to be shut down for cleaning to reduce fouling which leads to loss of production time. Therefore, these factors related to fouling impact the growth of the UHT processing market negatively.
Key vendors
- GEA Group
- Goma
- REDA
- SPX FLOW
- Tetra Laval International
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global indirect UHT processing market
- Global direct UHT processing market
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of new UHT-treated products
- Growth in the adoption of tubular UHT equipment
- Rise in the popularity of enzymes for reducing fouling in UHT processing
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sgxm6r/global_uht?w=5
Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article