Global Ultra-High Strength Steel Industry

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultra-High Strength Steel estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Martensitic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dual Phase segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Ultra-High Strength Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Complex Phase Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR



In the global Complex Phase segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AK Steel Holding Corp.

Angang Steel Company Limited

ArcelorMittal

China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

China Steel Corporation

Essar Steel India Ltd.

Gerdau SA

Hebei Puyang Iron and Steel Group

Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.

JFE Steel Corporation

JSW Steel Ltd.

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Novolipetsk Steel

Nucor Corporation

Posco Co., Ltd.

Schuler AG

Shougang Corporation

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL)

Tata Steel Ltd.

United States Steel Corporation

Usiminas

Voestalpine AG

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ultra-High Strength Steel Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ultra-High Strength Steel Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ultra-High Strength Steel Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Martensitic (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Martensitic (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Martensitic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Dual Phase (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Dual Phase (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Dual Phase (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Complex Phase (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Complex Phase (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Complex Phase (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Multiphase (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Multiphase (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Multiphase (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Transformation-Induced Plasticity (Type) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Transformation-Induced Plasticity (Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Transformation-Induced Plasticity (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Types (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Types (Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Ultra-High Strength Steel Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 40: Canadian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Ultra-High Strength Steel: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ultra-High Strength Steel in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 47: Japanese Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Ultra-High Strength Steel Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Demand for Ultra-High Strength Steel in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ultra-High Strength Steel Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Ultra-High Strength Steel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 62: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: French Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Ultra-High Strength Steel Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Demand for Ultra-High Strength Steel in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Ultra-High Strength Steel:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ultra-High Strength Steel in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Ultra-High Strength Steel Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Ultra-High Strength Steel Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 107: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Ultra-High Strength Steel Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 124: Indian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ultra-High Strength

Steel: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ultra-High Strength Steel

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ultra-High Strength Steel in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ultra-High Strength Steel

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Ultra-High Strength Steel Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Ultra-High Strength Steel

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Ultra-High Strength Steel Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Ultra-High Strength Steel Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Ultra-High Strength Steel

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 167: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Ultra-High Strength Steel

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Ultra-High Strength Steel

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 173: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Ultra-High Strength Steel: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ultra-High Strength Steel in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 185: Iranian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 186: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Ultra-High Strength Steel Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 191: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ultra-High Strength Steel

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Ultra-High Strength Steel

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Ultra-High Strength Steel

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Ultra-High Strength Steel

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Ultra-High Strength Steel Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Ultra-High Strength Steel Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Ultra-High Strength Steel Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: Ultra-High Strength Steel Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

