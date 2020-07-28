Global Ultra-High Strength Steel Industry
Global Ultra-High Strength Steel Market to Reach $13.6 Billion by 2027
Jul 28, 2020, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultra-High Strength Steel estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Martensitic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dual Phase segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Ultra-High Strength Steel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Complex Phase Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
In the global Complex Phase segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 288-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AK Steel Holding Corp.
- Angang Steel Company Limited
- ArcelorMittal
- China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited
- China Steel Corporation
- Essar Steel India Ltd.
- Gerdau SA
- Hebei Puyang Iron and Steel Group
- Hyundai Steel Co., Ltd.
- JFE Steel Corporation
- JSW Steel Ltd.
- Kobe Steel Ltd.
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
- Novolipetsk Steel
- Nucor Corporation
- Posco Co., Ltd.
- Schuler AG
- Shougang Corporation
- Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL)
- Tata Steel Ltd.
- United States Steel Corporation
- Usiminas
- Voestalpine AG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ultra-High Strength Steel Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
