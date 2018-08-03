Global Ultra-Portable Internet Devices Market Growth & Trends to 2023

DUBLIN, Aug 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The ultra-portable internet devices market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.21%, over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The regions considered under the scope of the report include - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Owing to the rising need for ultra-portable devices with improving cloud connectivity, the demand for ultra-portable internet devices is expected to witness considerable opportunities, over the forecast period.

Ultra-portable mobile devices are mid-size portable computing devices capable of running a high-end operating system, like windows. Some ultra-portable mobile devices include - tablets, thin and lightweight PCs, detachables, and convertibles. These devices also have the ability to support various applications, ranging from education to use across various businesses and enterprises.

These devices offer a wide range of functionalities, such as cloud-based content accessibility and connectivity, long battery life, and improved computation.

Increasing Demand for Ultra-portable Gadgets and Improved Cloud Connectivity to Drive Market Growth

With a rise in enterprise mobility, ultra-mobile devices are being preferred over traditional laptops. In addition, with a growing tech savvy population seeking connectivity for entertainment and enterprise applications, the demand for these devices is further increasing.

Moreover, the increasing incorporation of basic ultra-mobile devices, such as tablets and chrome books in academic applications, particularly in developed nations of Canada, the United States, and Sweden, is also positively influencing the market studied.

On the other hand, the increasing demand for these devices in developing countries, such as India, Singapore, etc., is anticipated to boost the demand for these devices, over the forecast period.

Ultra-portable mobile devices offer extended portability and accessibility to cloud-based content and advanced, on-the-go computation. This has resulted in low-weight, advanced, consumer-friendly computing devices, thereby augmenting growth of the market studied.

Applications in the Entertainment Industry Poised to Witness Significant Demand

With a rapid rise in the use of gadgets, tablets are being primarily used for entertainment purposes. Tablet users spend nearly 50% of their screen time on entertainment activities, such as gaming, reading, or listening to music, and only 15% of their screen time on productive activities, such as writing or editing videos.

In addition, tablets are replacing PCs, and the recent decline of PC sales is partly triggered by the booming demand for tablets. In line with this trend, for the purpose of entertainment, tablets are expected to witness a significant demand.

Asia-Pacific Projected to register the Highest Growth Rate

With the imminent saturation of internet penetration in North America, the region is expected to play a modest role in the market's growth, over the forecast period.

On the other hand, owing to the rising number of small and medium enterprises and increasing internet penetration across certain developing countries, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to record the highest CAGR, during the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Market

October 2017 - Samsung India launched Galaxy Tab A 2017. The product is equipped with a 5,000 Mah battery that enables multimedia usage, up to 14 hours. The device is also equipped with Bixby Home digital assistant and helps consumers find what they are looking for, with just a swipe and without having to open any app.

Key Topics Covered







1. Introduction



1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study



1.2 Study Assumptions



2.Research Methodology







3. Executive Summary







4. Market Insights



4.1 Market Overview



4.2 Market Dynamics



4.3 Drivers



4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Ultra Portable Gadgets and Improved Cloud Connectivity



4.4 Restraints



4.2.1 Higher Costs



4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers



4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers



4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants



4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes



4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry







5. Market Segmentation



5.1 By Product



5.1.1 Mobile Internet Devices (MIDs)



5.1.2 Ultra Mobile Personal Computers (UMPCs)



5.2 By Application



5.2.1 Enterprises



5.2.2 Entertainment



5.2.3 Inductrial



5.2.4 Others



5.3 By Region



5.3.1 North America



5.3.1.1 United States



5.3.1.2 Canada



5.3.2 Europe



5.3.2.1 United Kingdom



5.3.2.2 Germany



5.3.2.3 France



5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe



5.3.3 Asia-Pacific



5.3.3.1 China



5.3.3.2 India



5.3.3.3 Japan



5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific



5.3.4 Rest of the World







6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles



6.1 Apple Inc.



6.2 Intel Corporation



6.3 Microsoft Corporation



6.4 Samsung Electronics Corporation



6.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.



6.6 Dell Inc.



6.7 HTC Corporation



6.8 Sony Corporation







7. Investment Analysis







8. Future Outlook of Ultra Portable Internet Devices Market







