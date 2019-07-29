Global Ultra-Thin Glass Industry
Ultra-Thin Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by US$11 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 10.
7%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Fusion, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6 Billion by the year 2025, Fusion will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$424 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 yearsOver US$727.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Fusion will reach a market size of US$321.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aeon Glass - Aeon Industries Corp., Ltd. (China); Air-Craftglass Inc. (USA); Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan); AvanStrate Inc. (Japan); AviationGlass & ; Technology BV (The Netherlands); Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan); Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd. (China); China National Building Material Co., Ltd. (China); Corning, Inc. (USA); CSG Holding Co. Ltd. (China); Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd. (India); Hilgenberg GmbH (Germany); Hoya Corporation USA Optics Division (USA); Huihua Glass Co., Ltd. (China); Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. (China); Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan); Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan); Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. (Japan); Noval Glass Group Ltd. (China); Runtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China); SCHOTT AG (Germany); Suzhou Huadong Coating Glass Co., Ltd. (China); Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation (Taiwan); Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
ULTRA-THIN GLASS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ultra-Thin Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Fusion (Manufacturing Process) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Float (Manufacturing Process) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Ultra-Thin Glass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Fusion (Manufacturing Process) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Float (Manufacturing Process) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Share this article